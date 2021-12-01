WHO To Hold Meeting Over Drafting New Accord For Pandemic Prevention On March 2022

On Wednesday, the World Health Assembly agreed to kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention under the World Health Organization's Constitution to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. The decision was taken aimed at protecting the world from future infectious disease crises. The World Health Assembly gathered in a Special Session for the second time since 1948, and adopted a sole decision named "The World Together."

The Assembly also established an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to design and negotiate a convention on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, with the goal of adoption under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, stated the UN health agency in a press release. The INB will convene for the first time on March 1, 2022, to agree on working methods and deadlines. It will meet again on August 1, 2022, to examine progress on a working draft. It will also hold public hearings to inform its discussions and submit a progress report to the World Health Assembly's 76th session in 2023. In addition, it will also present its findings to the 77th World Health Assembly in 2024 for consideration.

WHO chief termed the meeting as historic

During Wednesday's meeting, the World Health Assembly also asked the WHO Director-General to convene the INB sessions and support its work. The Assembly also asked the WHO chief to make it easier for other UN system bodies, non-state actors, and other relevant stakeholders to participate in the process to the extent that the INB decides. Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus termed the World Health Assembly's decision as historic and crucial, stated the release.

The WHO chief further stated that the meeting represented a once-in-a-generation chance to enhance the global health infrastructure to protect and promote the well-being of people. It should be mentioned here that as per Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, the World Health Assembly has the right to establish conventions or agreements on any subject under WHO's jurisdiction. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control is the only document adopted under Article 19 to date, and it has made a substantial and rapid contribution to protecting people from tobacco since it came into effect in 2205, the release stated.

Image: AP