WHO To Issue Guidelines On Emergency Use Of Remdesivir Following Randomised Control Trial

World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to soon issue policy guidelines on the use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir. The drug has been given emergency use authorisation in many countries including the US. However, the latest tests suggest that the drug has almost no effect in preventing fatalities, and therefore requires policy changes.

As per NKA World report, the WHO has said that the interim results from a clinical trial which it coordinated show that Remdesivir has little or no effect in preventing death from COVID-19 or reducing time in hospital. The trial was carried out in more than 400 hospitals in 30 countries, as reported. The full results of the trials are to be published shortly, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

WHO declares result on Remdesivir

What the United Nations (UN) health agency called “world’s largest randomised control trial” on COVID-19 therapeutics, which lasted for six months, has generated conclusive evidence on the effectiveness of repurposed medications - Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon for treating COVID-19 patients. In a surprise finding, WHO concluded that these four COVID-19 therapeutics “appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.”

Spanning in over 30 countries, the ‘Solidarity Therapeutics Trial’ overseen by WHO had begun in March to monitor the effects of these treatments on overall mortality, need for ventilation, along with the duration for which the patient is required to hospitalised. Meanwhile, other uses of the four mentioned repurposed drugs such as treatment of COVID-19 patients in the community or for preventing the spread of infections, would be included in separate trials.

