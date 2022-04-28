WHO, UNICEF Say 'perfect Storm' Of Diseases Ahead As Measles Cases In Children Rise By 80%

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday issued a joint warning over a potential "storm" of diseases as measles cases across the world rise by nearly 80% compared to 2021. The sharp rise of the illness indicated that other significant outbreaks are likely to take place in the coming days, the statement read.

The renewed global threat comes after the UN bodies recorded 17,338 cases in January and February of 2022, at least 7,637 cases compared to the same two months in 2021. Pandemic-related disruptions, increasing inequalities in access to vaccines, and the diversion of resources from routine immunization have remained the overarching causes that led to the unprecedented surge, the joint statement said.

According to the apex healthcare bodies, there have been at least 21 disruptive and largest measles outbreak in the last 12 months, most of them reported from Africa and East Mediterranean region. Countries with the largest measles outbreaks in the past year include Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Ethiopia. Insufficient measles vaccine coverage is the major reason for outbreaks, wherever they occur, the joint statement mentioned.

UNICEF warns children vulnerable as measles cases spike

As the countries continue to struggle their way out of the pandemic, too many children have been left without protection against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, a statement said. Owing to the pandemic-related curbs, at least 23 million children have missed out on their mandatory childhood vaccinations in 2020, which is 3.7 million more than in 2019. In addition, conflicts in Ukraine, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan has also left children most vulnerable to the risk of developing life-threatening disease.

"It is encouraging that people in many communities are beginning to feel protected enough from COVID-19 to return to more social activities. But doing so in places where children are not receiving routine vaccination creates the perfect storm for the spread of a disease like measles," Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, as quoted by the WHO, UNICEF release.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also flagged a similar concern, noting that measles vaccination among kindergarten students dropped to 93.6% in the 2020-2021 academic year. Dr. Shannon Stokley, deputy director of the CDC's Immunization Services Division said of the release of the vaccination data, said, "We are concerned that missed routine vaccinations could leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough, which are extremely contagious and can be very serious, especially for babies and young children."

