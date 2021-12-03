WHO Urges Asia-Pacific Countries To Be Prepared For Omicron-driven Surge In COVID Cases

World Health Organization (WHO) authorities have cautioned on Friday that Asia-Pacific nations should increase their healthcare capabilities and must thoroughly vaccinate their citizens to prepare for a rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the new Omicron variant. During a virtual media briefing, Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the western Pacific, stated that the restrictions at the border "can buy time", but, in spite of that, every country and society must be prepared to deal with fresh spikes in cases.

“People should not only rely on border measures. What is most important is to prepare for these variants with potential high transmissibility. So far, the information available suggests we don’t have to change our approach,” citing Kasai, Guardian reported. The extensively mutated B.1.1.529 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has a 'transmissibility advantage' above all other prior versions of coronavirus, according to experts and the WHO, might drive future COVID-19 outbreaks.

As per media reports, the WHO had issued a global warning on Monday, after Omicron was found in South Africa, further urging 194 member countries to speed up vaccines for high-risk populations. Following this, governments have hastened to block borders and review restrictions as worldwide concerns over the new strain grew. Indicating the seriousness of the situation, Takeshi Kasai advised governments to use lessons learned from dealing with the Delta strain to properly vaccinate susceptible groups, as well as establish preventative measures like wearing masks and social distancing restrictions.

The new COVID variant discovered in several nations

According to WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure, four nations in the Western Pacific have confirmed instances of the omicron strain so far, which include, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, as well as South Korea. According to Olowokure, this figure is expected to rise as additional instances are uncovered throughout the world. Moreover, in the past 24 hours, India, Singapore, and Malaysia have all confirmed their first instances of the new variant.

Apart from these nations, the new COVID-19 variants have been discovered in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, with 14 cases each, Portugal (13 cases), Italy and Germany (4 cases each), Canada (3 cases), Denmark and Israel (2 cases each), and Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, Czech Republic, and Sweden (1 case each).

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom, the Director-General of WHO, has even cautioned that "we are done with COVID-19, but it is not done with us." He further stated that this outbreak can end until nations tackle the vaccination problem. He further urged governments throughout the world to eliminate vaccine disparity. He emphasised that each country has a duty to safeguard its own people but unequal distribution means the coronavirus has more opportunities to transmit and mutate in ways one cannot avoid.

