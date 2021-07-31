WHO Urges Countries To 'curb Spread Of COVID Delta Variant', Warns Of 'deadlier Mutation'

World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, July 30, that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is a warning to curb the spread of the virus quickly before it gets mutates again and produces an even deadlier variant. In a press conference, the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said, " Delta is a warning: it's a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge". According to the data released by WHO, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has also been transmitted in 132 countries so far.

Further, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus counted on the total number of COVID-19 variants and said, "So far, four variants of concern have emerged -- and there will be more as long as the virus continues to spread." Ryan also reminded that the measures to curb its spread have been proven working like physical distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene, and avoiding long periods indoors in poorly ventilated, busy places.

WHO says 80% cases increased in last four weeks

The WHO reported on Friday that worldwide infections had increased by 80%, or nearly doubled, over the past four weeks. Dr. Mike Ryan from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme said, "People keep asking for magic dust. It doesn't exist. The only magic dust we do have is vaccination. The problem is we are not sprinkling that evenly around the world and we're working against ourselves". So, the warning should serve as a 'call to action' to speed up vaccination drive around the world before 'more variants emerge'.

African leaders criticized rich nations for not helping enough

On the same day, WHO stated that the leaders of African countries criticized the developed nations for not doing enough. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "All regions are at risk, but none more so than Africa. On current trends, nearly 70% of African countries will not reach the 10% vaccination target by the end of September." Further, he added, "Many African countries have prepared well to roll out vaccines, but the vaccines have not arrived."

