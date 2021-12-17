WHO Urges Europeans To Remain Vigilant During Holiday Season Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

As European countries are reeling under a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases, coinciding with Omicron strain, Regional Director of World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge has urged citizens to be "smart, kind and safe" during the holiday season.

Noting that the European region has remained the epicenter of the pandemic even before the emergence of the Omicron variant, Dr. Kluge also appealed to all citizens to get their due jabs and with the full dose series. He also outlined a set of mandatory precautionary steps that travellers can undertake during the approaching holiday season in order to ensure low community transmission.

"If you plan to attend social gatherings with friends and family, keep them small and if available, take a lateral flow/antigen or PCR test beforehand to make sure that you are not infectious," Dr. Kluge said in his statement.

Recalling the tragic outcome of festivities last year when Christmas was cancelled due to emergency lockdowns as COVID cases touched the sky, the regional director of WHO emphasised that people need to be more vigilant against the virus. "We are dealing with two highly transmissible variants, with the potential to overwhelm our already overstretched health systems," he said adding that "but this does not have to be a repeat of last year."

Stressing that vaccines are the "best way" to prevent severe disease and death, even with the Omicron variant looming, Dr. Kluge requested that it is mandatory to get the third dose for all those who are eligible. Talking about preventive measures, he added, "even if you are fully vaccinated...avoid crowded or confined places, wear a well-fitting mask, observe physical distancing of at least one metre, ventilate indoor spaces by opening windows and/or doors, and keep your hands clean." He also attacked mounting misinformation around the COVID-19 and its strains. Urging people to seek correct data from reliable sources, he highlighted that it must be evidence-based with the scientific consensus.

Be smart, be kind, be safe this holiday season

My message to people in Europe & central Asia is to exercise caution this holiday season. Use the many tools we have at our disposal💉😷🪟 🧼↔️

These stabilizers help us to manage the virus & keep people safe👉https://t.co/CQAqnJWCEm — Hans Kluge (@hans_kluge) December 16, 2021

COVID-19 threats remain high in the European region

In a separate advisory released by WHO Europe, the experts have called for a "balanced and risk-based approach" to employ adequate measures in order to curtail the fast-spreading virus in the winter season. "With the right mix of measures, countries can find a balance between keeping coronavirus transmission down and societies and economies open", WHO Europe said in a statement. On the other hand, the health agency also warned countries to refrain from blanket travel, saying that it is not an "appropriate measure" to reduce virus transmission.

It is pertinent to mention that health experts have feared the rise in COVID-related cases amid the winter months. However, the anticipated situation has unprecedently taken steeper turns with the advent of the new, immune evasive, "Variant of Concern", Omicron. As the UK clocked more than 11,000 Omicron cases and over 88,000 Delta variant cases on Thursday, London called an emergency meeting of Group of Seven (G7), which was chaired by UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Following the meeting, the health ministers of the summit unanimously dubbed the Omicron variant "biggest threat to global public health."

