WHO Urges Nations To Get Teachers Jabbed Against COVID-19 To Highlight Value Of Education

The WHO Regional Office for Europe and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday, August 30, appealed to the countries to prioritise the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and the staff involved in managing the schools. The agencies stressed the importance of education and appealed to open the school throughout the pandemic. It asked the schools to make the school a safe place by adopting measures to minimise transmission of the virus. The agencies appealed to the authority to offer the vaccine to the school staff as part of the target population groups in the national vaccination plan, while ensuring vaccination of vulnerable populations.

Prioritise COVID vaccines dose for teachers: WHO Official

"The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history. It is therefore vital that classroom-based learning continues uninterrupted across the WHO European Region. This is of paramount importance for children’s education, mental health and social skills, for schools to help equip our children to be happy and productive members of society,” said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, in a statement released on Monday.

“It will be some time before we can put the pandemic behind us but educating children safely in a physical school setting must remain our primary objective, so we don't rob them of the opportunities they so deserve. We encourage all countries to keep schools open and urge all schools to put in place measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 and the spread of different variants.”

WHO had recommended vaccination plans for teachers even before the launch of the vaccine

Earlier in December last year, the United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide recommended the allocation of COVID jabs to the school staff as it would hamper the education of unprivileged students who don't have access to the digital gadgets. To help keep schools open and safe, WHO, UNICEF and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have endorsed a set of eight expert recommendations and those are:

Schools to be among the last places to close and the first to reopen.

Put in place a testing strategy.

Ensure effective risk-mitigation measures.

Protect children’s mental and social well-being.

Protect the most vulnerable and marginalised children.

Improve the school environment.

Involve children and adolescents in decision-making.

Implement a vaccination strategy designed to keep children in school.

(Image Credit: AP/@hans_kluge Twitter)