WHO Warns Against Easing COVID Restrictions, Says 'complacency Is As Dangerous As Virus'

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a media briefing said that the dip in coronavirus cases all across the world is encouraging. With this, he also warned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the deadly virus. Tedros revealed that the number of reported cases globally has declined for the fourth week in a row. Also, the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week.

“We should all be encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself. Now is not the time for any country to relax measures, or for any individual to let down their guard”, said Tedros at the briefing. He further added, “Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be rolled out. Alongside traditional public health measures, how quickly we can collectively expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and roll out vaccines to all countries will determine how soon we control the pandemic”.

The vaccination challenge

At the briefing, he talked about the challenge that he introduced at the beginning of the year. The challenge involved vaccination of health workers and old people. Informing the people, he said that the process is underway in all countries within the first 100 days of 2021. Next Friday will be marked at ‘Day 50’. He invited everyone to join in the call to action to accelerate production and share technology. This will help in the production of enough COVID-19 vaccines.

Read: 'All Hypotheses Still Open': COVID-19 Pandemic Origin Investigation Still On, Says WHO

“So join me, wherever you live or work, sign on to the new declaration & let’s build a movement to make history together”, said Tedros. Talking about the importance of vaccines, he said that they are ‘vital’ for saving lives, but also for preventing the long-term effects of the virus. “WHO’s work in this area focuses on 3 key needs for these patients: recognition, research and rehabilitation”, he added.

Read: 'Disturbing Warning Signs': WHO Says COVID-19 Deaths In Africa Increasing Rapidly

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 107 million people with the death toll of 2.3 million. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 28,106,704 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 492,521. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

Read: France Recommends 'one-shot Vaccine'' For People Who Recovered From COVID-19

Also Read: COVID-19: Amazon Variant 'three Times More Contagious,' Says Brazilian Health Minister

(Image Credits: AP/Pixabay)