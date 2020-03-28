WHO Warns Against Treating Coronavirus Patients With Unproven Medicine

While dozens of research group around the world are racing to create coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 27 warned the government against treating COVID-19 patients with medications not scientifically proven to fight the pathogen. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the warning as the coronavirus cases around the globe surged up to 597,267. While speaking at a press conference, Tedros urged countries to refrain from ‘therapeutics’ which have not been demonstrated to be effective in coronavirus treatment.

"During the most recent #Ebola epidemic, for example, some medicines that were thought to be effective were found not to be as effective as other medicines when they were compared during a clinical trial.



We must follow the evidence. There are no shortcuts"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 27, 2020

"The history of medicine is strewn with examples of drugs that worked on paper, or in a test tube, but didn't work in humans or were actually harmful"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 27, 2020

"This is a historic trial which will dramatically cut the time needed to generate robust evidence about what 💊 work. Over 45 countries are contributing to the trial & more have expressed interest. The more countries who join the trial, the faster we will have results"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 27, 2020

Tedros also said that the vaccine for coronavirus will still take at least 12 to 18 months. While addressing the media, he said that there are more than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases are more than 20,000 deaths. He further also expressed that these are tragic numbers, adding that there are hundreds of thousands of survivors.

Meanwhile, dozens of research groups are also trying to pursue different types of vaccines which are not only faster to produce than traditional inoculations but might also prove potent. Several researchers are even aiming for temporary vaccines, such as shots that might guard people's health a month or two at a time while longer-lasting protection is developed.

Virus is ‘accelerating’

Earlier on March 23, the WHO chief also said that the virus is 'accelerating'. However, Tedros also asserted that it is still possible to ‘change the trajectory’ of the outbreak. While speaking about the preventive measures, he urged people to stay at home and practice other physical distancing measures which will enable slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time.

However, he added that they are defensive measures that will not help to win the fight against COVID-19. According to him, there is a need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics. He further reiterated a call for testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact.

