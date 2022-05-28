WHO Warns Monkeypox Outbreak Could Be Just ‘peak Of The Iceberg', Calls For Strict Actions

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday warned that around 200 cases of monkeypox detected recently in countries outside the ones where the virus usually circulates, are just the “peak of the iceberg”. In a briefing to countries on the “unusual” spread of the monkeypox virus, WHO’s epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention chief Sylvie Briand said, “We don't know if we are just seeing the peak of the iceberg”.

Ever since the UK first alerted the United Nations (UN) health agency with its first confirmed case on May 7, almost 200 cases have been reported to WHO in countries far from the states where the virus is normally endemic. Moreover, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has put the number of such cases at 219.

Monkeypox is endemic in a range of west and central African nations but suddenly the virus has been emerging in over 20 nations across the country including the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and nearly a dozen of the European Union (EU) nations. The Spanish health ministry had also said on Friday that around 98 monkeypox cases were confirmed in the country. The UK has claimed there are 90 verified infections of the virus. Portugal has also registered at least 74 confirmed monkeypox cases among men aged below 40.

WHO urges nations to take right measures to contain monkeypox cases

The World Health Organisation official said that nations should take the right measures to contain Monkeypox cases. She also share data about their vaccine stockpiles.

Briand told the member state’s representatives attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva, “We are still at the very, very beginning of this event” adding that, “We know that we will have more cases in the coming days”. However, the WHO official went on to ensure that there is no need to “panic” as “this is not a disease the general public should be worried about. It is not COVID or other diseases that spread fast”.

Recent update on measures being taken in India

The global concerns are also reflected in India as Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory directing health officials to follow the standard operating procedures. Uttar Pradesh Chief Medical Officer issued the advisory directing the senior health officials of the state and district magistrates to remain alert. The advisory stated, "Monitoring of people with rashes that cannot be related to an illness, particularly those who have recently travelled to a country where monkeypox cases were reported or had come in contact with a monkeypox patient, need to be monitored and asked to stay in isolation."