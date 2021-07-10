WHO Warns Pandemic Isn't Slowing Down, Lists Major Reasons For COVID-19 Spread

As COVID-19’s Delta variant continues to spread across the globe, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said that the rising number of cases is clear evidence that the pandemic isn’t on the wane. In an interview with Bloomberg television, WHO's Soumya Swaminathan noted that the vaccination levels in some countries are reducing severe cases and hospitalisations. However, she also added that large parts of the world face oxygen shortages, a lack of hospital beds and higher mortality.

"In the last 24 hours, close to 500,000 new cases have been reported and about 9,300 deaths -- now that's not a pandemic that's slowing down," Swaminathan said.

Further, WHO’s chief scientist said that COVID-19 cases are rising in five out of six WHO regions, and mortality rates in Africa have jumped by 30-40 per cent in the last two weeks. Swaminathan then went on list four major reasons for the countries spread of the virus, which included the Delta variant, social mixing, ease in lockdown restrictions and slow pace of vaccination. She said that the fast-spreading Delta variant is certainly the most transmissible, most dangerous variant of COVID-19 seen so far and added that the variant is the main reason behind the surge in infections.

Swaminathan said that if one person infected by the original virus could infect close to three people, a person infected with the Delta variant could infect close to eight people. She also added that people, either out of pandemic fatigue or compulsion, are moving out of their houses and indulging in social mixing, leading to a rise in cases. Moreover, several counties across the globe have eased restrictions, even announcing relaxation in safety measures like masking and social distancing, Swaminathan noted.

WHO urges governments to be careful

Meanwhile, Swaminathan’s comments come after the WHO last week urged governments to be careful when reopening so as not to put at risk the gains made. It is worth noting that in England, remaining legal restrictions are set to be removed on July 19, and measures like wearing masks will become a personal choice. The US and much of Europe have also loosened curbs as cases dropped.

While speaking during a media briefing, Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO's health emergencies program, said, “The idea that everyone is protected and it's kumbaya and everything goes back to normal is a very dangerous assumption right now anywhere in the world”.

(Image: Twitter/Pixabay)



