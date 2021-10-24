Who Was Anjali Ryot? All About Indian-origin Techie And Travel Blogger Killed In Mexico

In a tragic event, a 29-year-old California-based Indian-origin travel blogger was killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Anjali Ryot was in Mexico with her husband Utkarsh Shrivastava to celebrate her birthday but unfortunately, she was shot dead along with two other foreign tourists on Wednesday, October 20. The couple had travelled to Mexico from their home in San Jose city in California of the United States to celebrate Ryot's 30th birthday on October 22. According to Anjali Ryot Instagram handle, she is a travel blogger from Himachal Pradesh who was currently residing in San Jose, California.

Who was Anjali Ryot?

According to the information available from Ryot's Facebook account, she went to school in St Luke’s in Solan and Sacred Heart High School in Dharamshala. In the year 2012, after completing her B Tech from Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, she went to California to pursue her Master's in electronics from San Jose State University. She was also a teaching assistant at San Jose State University. And since July, she had been working as a Senior Site Reliability Engineer on LinkedIn. As per the Californianewstimes.com report, she had also worked with Yahoo.

Ryot's father Former Director of the Himachal Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Department KD Ryot, informed that she had earlier moved to Mumbai from California to do a diploma related to the film industry. Recalling the earlier good times, he and his wife Nirmala Ryot said that their daughter had spent about three to four months with them during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown at Solan last year. He further informed that she had a great interest in travelling the world and so was also a travel blogger.

Drug-Gang shootout in Mexico restaurant

The tragic incident occurred when Anjali Ayot and four other foreign tourists were at La Malquerida restaurant for a pleasant dinner and four men armed with assault rifles opened fire at an adjoining table in the premises of the resturatant. According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais report, the stray bullets hit Ryot and the German woman who were killed while three others were left injured.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Ryot and her friends were just the collateral victims as the clash was between the rival crime gangs that operate drug sales in the area,

(Image: @STYLELAGOON/TWITTER)