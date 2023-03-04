Who Was Pirouz? Rare Asiatic Cheetah Cub Who Became Symbol For Anti-govt Protests In Iran

The death of an Asiatic cheetah cub has left Iranians in mourning, as it was one of the last of its kind in the world. Known as Pirouz, or Victory in English, the cub had become a symbol of hope for anti-government protesters, having survived against all odds. Its passing due to kidney failure at a clinic in Tehran last month has prompted an outpouring of tributes online, as per a report from Arab News. Protesters had hailed the cub's perseverance, seeing it as a reflection of their own unwavering determination. Pirouz had gained a significant following on social media, becoming a sensation in its own right.

Since September, anti-government protests have been sweeping across the country in response to the death of a woman in custody by Iran's morality police. Throughout the course of the protests, millions of Iranians followed the journey of Pirouz, the little Asiatic cheetah cub, both online and in the media. Although only a dozen wild Asiatic cheetahs are believed to live in Iran, the country is considered one of the last strongholds for this critically endangered species, according to Iranian officials. Cheetahs are a national symbol of pride in Iran, appearing in Persian poetry, paintings, and even on the national football team's jersey as a representation of speed and power. In 2022, Pirouz's mother, Iran, was transferred to Touran, a wildlife refuge center in the northwest of the country, where she was paired with a male cheetah named Firouz.

The cubs suffered because their mother rejected them

In May, Iran gave birth to three cheetah cubs via caesarean section, but tragically, their survival was put in jeopardy as their mother rejected them. "Iran didn't instinctively recognize her cubs and pushed them away," said Dr. Payam Mohebi, President of the Iranian Veterinarian Association. Within days, two of the cubs perished due to malnutrition and organ failure, leaving Iranians outraged and blaming the authorities for their deaths, as well as showing a general disregard for environmental issues. However, there was still hope for one cub, Pirouz, thanks to the intervention of Iranian environmental activist, Alireza Shahrdari. Every night, Shahrdari slept next to Pirouz, becoming a surrogate parent and caretaker. Videos of the pair sleeping together quickly went viral on social media, capturing the hearts and minds of millions of Iranians.