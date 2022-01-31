WHO: World Can End Acute Phase Of COVID This Year If 70% Population Of Each Nation Jabbed

2022 could be the end of the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic if 70% of the population in every country is vaccinated, asserted the World Health Organisation (WHO). Two years after declaring the public health emergency of international concern, the director-general of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a tweet emphasised the need to focus on at-risk groups, and use all strategies and tools in a comprehensive and equitable way.

The director-general of WHO shared a video message from the 150th session of the WHO’s executive board meeting stating, "This Sunday marks two years since I declared a public health emergency of international concern. At that time there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths reported outside China. 2 years later almost 350 million cases have been reported and more than 5.5 million deaths and we know these numbers are underestimated. Last week 100 cases were reported every 3 seconds and somebody lost their lives to COVID-19 every 12 seconds. Its true that we will be living with COVID for the foreseeable future, but learning to live with COVID can not mean that we give this virus a free ride and ending the acute phase of the pandemic must remain our collective priority."

This year we could end the acute phase of the #COVID19 pandemic if we vaccinate 70% of the population of every country, with a focus on the most at-risk groups, and use all strategies and tools in a comprehensive and equitable way. pic.twitter.com/XX8Sb2faMU — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 30, 2022

50,000 deaths a week 'unacceptable'

Ghebreyesus said that COVID-19 is killing about 50,000 people a week, which is "unacceptable". He said COVID-19 a preventable and treatable disease and nations use all strategies and tools in a comprehensive and equitable way to combat coronavirus. He claimed that the WHO has been sharing guidance with countries to assist them in responding early January 2020, and the organisation hasn't stopped its efforts.

The WHO chief has criticised many wealthier countries for delivering a fourth coronavirus vaccine to their citizens as underdeveloped countries still struggle to get the vaccine. According to UN News, before Christmas, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that booster programmes will likely extend the pandemic by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, allowing the virus to spread and mutate.

WHO on 70% vaccination

The UN chief further stressed the importance of assisting countries in vaccinating 70% of their populations by 2022, according to UN News. He stated that countries should strive for strong clinical management, beginning with basic health care, equal access to oxygen and antivirals to reduce mortality.

