World Sees Highest Single-day Jump In Cases; 307,900-case Surge Pushes Count To 14.7 Mn

As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed across the world in the past 24 hours is 307,900. Until now this has been the highest spike recorded in COVID-19 daily cases. The previous daily record of new COVID-19 cases was registered on September 6 when 306,857 new cases were recorded globally. The global Coronavirus death toll stands at 917,417. With over 14.7 million cases, North and South America have the largest combined number of cases out of all the regions in the world.

The top 3 countries worst hit by the COVD-19 pandemic are USA (6,708,347), India (4,845,003) and Brazil (4,330,455). As per the reports shared by India's MOHFW, in the last 24 hours, 94372 new cases and 1114 deaths have been registered. The number of people who have recovered from the virus in India is 37,02,595. Currently, 9,73,175 COVID-19 cases are active in the country. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on September 12 informed that until now 5,62,60,928 Coronavirus tests have been performed.

COVID-19 outbreak

China has been facing worldwide criticism after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus which has so far claimed 927,956 lives and 29,175,343 people have been infected. It is under the scanner for hiding the outbreak of COVID-19, with some reports suggesting that infection related to the virus may have started as early as in August 2019 in China.

Another report by US media suggested that the COVID-19 virus might have leaked from the lab in Wuhan. It claimed that the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human and the "patient zero" worked at the laboratory where it was being studied - the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The United States has also called for an investigation on the outbreak of the virus and has pulled out it's funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for siding with China.

(With ANI inputs)