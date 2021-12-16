WHO's COVID Technical Head Says Pandemic 'can End In 2022' Amid Rising Cases Of Omicron

WHO's COVID technical head, Maria Van Kerkhove believes that the pandemic will be eradicated globally by 2022. The spreading pandemic has engulfed the entire world, and everyone is suffering as a result. In November, as people were battling the Delta variant, a new COVID variant, Omicron emerged.

The COVID technical head, stated during the WHO Q&A session, "2022 is the year we can end the COVID-19 pandemic. We have tools now. We can take the death out of COVID-19."

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros A Ghebreyesus presented an update on the Omicron variant, stating that the cases of the newly identified COVID strain have been reported in 77 countries. He believes that the COVID vaccine will not be enough to stop the pandemic, and that mask use, social separation, ventilation, and hand cleanliness should be prioritised. The WHO announced a strategy in October with the goal of attaining widespread COVID vaccination by the middle of 2022. It outlined three steps that could help it attain worldwide vaccination coverage of 70% by the middle of 2022.

Experts predict COVID will be declared 'non-pandemic' by 2022

Moreover, experts predict that COVID will be declared "non-pandemic" by 2022, owing to increased global vaccination rates and the introduction of antiviral COVID pills that could become more widely available next year, according to a study published on Mckinsey.

Instead, the virus will most certainly become "endemic", decreasing in severity and disappearing into the background of daily life. From the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to the swine flu pandemic of 2009, several strains of influenza have followed a similar trend throughout the last century or so. COVID, like the flu, is likely to remain hazardous until the pandemic is over, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It won’t be primary when deciding whether to work from the office or let your kids go to their soccer game or watch a movie in a theater," Bill Gates, a billionaire and health philanthropist, wrote in his end-of-year blog post last week.

Endemic infections are always present in different parts of the world, although they tend to be milder since more people have immunity from previous infection or immunisation. COVID infections, like other respiratory viruses, will peak at certain periods of the year, most likely in the colder fall and winter months, implying that COVID and flu seasons may frequently coincide in the future.

Image: AP