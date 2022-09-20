'Who's It? Minor Royals?: Australian Media Failing To Recognise UK PM Liz Truss Is 'gold'

Queen Elizabeth II, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, was laid to rest on Monday. The historic ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by more than 500 famous personalities who paid their last tribute to the Queen's "unstinting service". During the funeral ceremony, the event witnessed one of the biggest gatherings in decades as world leaders, and celebrities arrived in the national capital to mark their presence. As it was a historic event, channels around the world rushed to present the live broadcast of the Queen's funeral proceedings. However, some news presenters had a tough time recognising the guests, resulting in goof-ups.

Australian presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw unable to identify UK PM Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/uG0eQPqBqN — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) September 19, 2022

The major incident took place when the Australian Channel Nine had failed to recognise the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. During the live broad, TV presenters Tracy Grimshaw and Peter Overton, who were clueless about Truss, who had arrived at Westminster Abbey with her husband Hugh O'Leary, called them "minor royals". Subsequently, some netizens clipped the video and posted it on social media platforms, resulting in the media channel turning into a subject of mockery on the internet. In the video, anchor Grimshaw was heard whispering "who is this?" to co-anchor Overton who replies saying "it's hard to identify. Maybe minor royals."

Netizens pour mixed reactions to goof-ups

To be fair, I wouldn't recognize @AlboMP as the Australian Prime Minister... Got any suggestions 😉 https://t.co/9rn6ISj7J3 — GoingForTheOne (@goingftotrack5) September 20, 2022

I wouldn't be able to pick out the Australian PM even if they were singing Waltzing Matilda and had corks hanging from their hat... https://t.co/bMtj6KRcyo pic.twitter.com/EAFvvinyi0 — Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) September 19, 2022

The embarrassing moment continues as the presenter then said, "We can't spot everyone, unfortunately. They look like they could well be local dignitaries, it's hard to see." However, soon they realised that the "minor royals" were Truss and her husband. "I'm told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister in the distance that we could see, hopping out of that car," Overton said. Meanwhile, the video was uploaded by Twitter user Shahryar Sultan and is now viral on the platform, with netizens pouring mixed reactions. Some agreed that the Prime Minister is not distinguishable in the video due to the wrong camera setting, while several poured witty comments on the video. "We don't identify her as the UK PM either," said one user. "Ha! I hate Channel 9, but this is gold!" added another user.

