Why Are DRC Protesters Attacking UN Peacekeepers; Unrest That Killed 2 Indian Soldiers?

Violent protests have gripped the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] and dozens have been killed in the skirmishes with security forces as angry Congolese citizens continue their anti-UN demonstrations in the mineral-rich region. DRC has been defiantly opposing the United Nations peacekeeping mission, the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), demanding that the UN soldiers exit the region that is witnessing the rapid deterioration of security as armed militant groups forge coercion and carry out deadly attacks on the civilians.

Credit: Associated Press

Protesters, displaying angst and spewing violence, are questioning UN troops' failure to safeguard the region from the armed militant groups that originated from the far-flung provinces like Kasai, Katanga, and the Kivus including the defunct March 23 Movement (M23) that has been exacerbating the region's fault lines. It began to regroup and has since exploited public anger at the DRC central government. "The recent resurgence of the M23 armed group in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) constitutes a serious threat to peace, security and stability in the region, and urgent action towards curbing the violence is needed," a senior UN official has warned the Security Council in the month of May 2022.

An intense battle had ensued between UN peacekeepers and M23 combatants in the south-central town of Kamina in June 2016, prompting similar civilian unrest as thousands flooded the streets in nationwide protests in Goma and the South Kivu capital of Bukavu.

There are an estimated 120 militias that are active in the troubled DRC east. UN first established its observer mission to the region in 1999.

“We are deeply concerned about reports of increased hate speech in the country against some particular communities, including in the context of the M23’s resurgence. Hate speech must be confronted proactively"—UN

Credit: UN

While the United Nation's peacekeeping forces have established new military zones to tackle the militancy, the use of disproportionate force that results in civilian casualties has widely been reported in the hotspot regions that have undermined the legitimacy of the its counteroffensive operations. UN has established over 230 peacekeeping fatalities in the tumultuous region, and scores of ruling parties aligned with armed groups have in recent weeks stoked anger at UN soldiers.

We are concerned over the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the increase of attacks against civilians.



Read the note to correspondents 👇https://t.co/Ts25kNomXC — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) June 11, 2022

DRC torn apart by insurgency, simmering tensions between armed militants, UN soldiers

Even the wealthiest province of Katanga in southern DRC has been marred with conflicts as it has turned into a major opposition stronghold torn apart by insurgency and simmering tensions with armed groups. DRC's popular Rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is also suspected to have established ties with ISIS in late 2018. Protests earlier last week spread north in DRC to the towns of Beni and Butembo, where clashes broke out injuring at least 50.

.@antonioguterres is outraged by a serious incident that took place this morning in Kasindi, on the border of the DR Congo and Uganda, in which @MONUSCO military personnel opened fire while returning to the DRC from leave in their home country. https://t.co/CS35CaJ40D — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) July 31, 2022

Nearly 15 people, including three UN personnel, died, and more than 60 others have been wounded in the clashes that emerged against the United Nation's peacekeeping forces last week. The military personnel of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission also earlier yesterday opened retaliatory fire, killing two people and injuring several others. UN bases in at least four cities in the provinces of North and South Kivu were stormed by the rebellious protesters, and a UN convoy was immobilised behind a closed barrier in Kasindi as demonstrators wanted peacekeeping soldiers that have been deployed in DR Congo for 22 years out.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Loda IDP camp in Fataki, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Credit: Unicef/Roger LeMoyne

The DRC protesters want the UN to withdraw the peacekeeping forces, as the latter has been accused of failing to protect civilians from the attacks of the militant groups that have displaced 160,000 people over the course of several years. Violent anti-UN protests broke out over the deteriorating security situation and increasing civilian atrocities as foreign armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Red Tabara and the Forces Démocratique pour la libération de Rwanda (FDLR) continue to pose a "threat to regional stability.”

The FDLR, a Rwandan Hutu armed group operating inside DRC had carried out a genocide in 1994 and Rwanda alleges that the Congolese army has been collaborating with them.

“Triangle of Death” in Katanga province, DRC. Credit; Google maps

While United Nations has been calling on the armed militant groups to be “unconditionally” involved in the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS), there has been no end in sight to the attacks on the civilians across the volatile region. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement called for ending hostilities, as he added that he is both saddened and dismayed by the loss of life and serious injuries sustained during these incidents.

Honour to its 4 peacekeepers who fell during the anti- #MONUSCO demonstrations in North Kivu. Credit: MONUSCO

Protesters “violently snatched weapons” from the Congolese police and shot at the UN peacekeeping forces, Guterres said. They have been pelting stones, launching explosives, spewing arson in the UN peacekeeping bases, and looting and vandalising the properties. UN asserted that such violence against the United Nations peacekeepers constitutes a war crime' but the Congolese people remain undeterred.