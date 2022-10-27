Why European Gas Prices Are Sinking Despite Nord Stream Sabotage?

Prices for the European natural gas futures as of Wednesday slumped by a whopping 20% since last Thursday, down by more than 70% since it hit a record high in August. European and British gas prices had largely soared due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, but in recent weeks the cost of natural gas in Europe has been on the road to recovery. Fears had loomed that the gas prices would continue to spike after the sabotage of Europe's main gas supply pipeline—Nord Stream—that ran under the Baltic Sea since the supply to Europe was shut indefinitely by Moscow. European officials had also warned of an energy crisis across the bloc but this week the prices briefly lowered.

Why are EU gas prices then going down?

According to CNN's investigative report, EU gas storage facilities "are close to full." Dozens of tankers were now transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the bloc, and several vessels were lined up at ports, unable to timely unload the cargoes amid the swinging prices. While the 27-member bloc had completely blocked the Russian-associated vessels from its ports, these new vessels were likely transporting LNG from other countries, mainly the US, improving Europe's energy security.

LNG, which is predominantly methane, is a form of natural gas that is first converted to liquid form and can then be easily transported to storage facilities. The liquefaction process involves cooling the gas at about 162 °C that eliminates the impurities, mainly dust and carbon dioxide. LNG constitutes 600 times less volume than the natural gas exported via the pipelines and is stored at standard atmospheric pressure. This also makes it possible for the LNG to be transported over significantly longer distances, without needing pipelines but just ships or road tankers.

"Prices turned negative because of an “oversupplied grid,” head of gas analytics at the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), Tomas Marzec-Manser, told CNN Business on October 26.

Mild weather to rescue

According to Massimo Di Odoardo, the vice president of gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie, the mild weather is largely contributing to bringing down the prices as consumption has slumped. “In countries like Italy, Spain, France, we’re seeing temperatures and [gas] consumption closer to August and early September [levels],” Di Odoardo told CNN business. “Even in countries in the Nordics, the UK, and Germany, consumption is way below the average for this time of the year,” he told the outlet. EU also ruled out any supply cuts, and so the storage is now almost 94% full, the data from Gas Infrastructure Europe suggests. The reserves have hit the 80% target, meeting the requirement that was slated to be met in November months earlier.

Prices may be higher next year

It is being calculated that despite the recent slash in prices at about €100 ($100) per megawatt hour, the prices are still 126% higher as compared with last year in October when economies emerged out of the COVID-19 lockdown. As the diversification of supply sources is the need of the hour, due to the Nord Stream sabotage, some regions like Southern Europe may receive Azeri gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline to Italy and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) via theTurkey ahead of the harsh winters.

