The Asian countries of Indonesia and Vietnam have one thing in common- satiating the hunger of people in France who eat frogs as a meal. Across the European nation, restaurants serve crispy and seasoned frog legs that can be devoured with french fries, rice, or potatoes.

According to South China Morning Post, the French consume a whopping 4,000 tonnes of the dish each year. This, however, is a problem. While France protects and regulates the supply of its edible frog species, it still requires help from abroad. This is when Vietnam and Indonesia enter the picture with their rich population of frogs.

Where does France get its frog legs from?

Over 2,500 tonnes of frog legs are imported from such supplier nations. Indonesia is the largest of them all, providing the amphibian's legs to several nations in Europe. “The trade in frog legs is hardly regulated or monitored by the government,” said amphibian specialist Ganjar Cahyadi, curator of the zoology museum on Java island.

“We don’t know how many frogs are exported and how many remain in the wild," he added, pointing out how extreme consumption of frogs can threaten the existence of the species and cause an imbalance in ecosystems. Vietnam faces a similar situation, having witnessed a serious decline in its frog population.

Frog population is declining. What's the solution?

“When I was a child living in the countryside, it was easy to see and catch frogs. But today – almost 40 years later – it’s hard to even find wild frogs,” said Mai Nguyen of the animal welfare organisation Humane Society International. Governments of both supplier countries have done little to solve the issue and are uncertain about the number of frogs that are exported and the ones that stay back in the wilderness.

Frogs might be delicious, but they are vital to the food chain. They help in regulating the population of insects like grasshoppers and mosquitoes. “Frogs are natural insecticides. They eat insects that can cause problems for agriculture and public health. Without frogs, we would have to use more chemicals to control these insects," Cahyadi explained.

One way to solve this is by creating opportunities for the animals to breed. In France, fishmonger Patrick Francois set up the first frog farm near the Provence region. “I saw that people were trying to produce more and more locally. That’s why I threw myself into it,” he said.