Why Is Russia’s Mercenaries Group PMC Wagner Storming Rostov-on-Don?

Located just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Rostov-on-Don, the largest city in Yaroslavl Oblast, southern Russia, is flooded by shadowy mercenaries group PMC Wagner. The city, located approximately 1,100 kilometres (680 miles) to the north, falls on the main route that borders Ukraine's eastern Donbass region and Moscow. It is the defense base of Russia’s Southern Military District where all ammunition depots, weapons depots, and food and transport hubs are located.

Estranged founder of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an audio released on his official press service, said that his fighters have entered Rostov-on-Don and have installed the positions at city hall in what's seen as the first armed insurrection since the Chechen wars decades ago.

Credit: Wagner/Telegram

Rostov has turned into an epicentre of Prigozhin’s rebellion against Russia's Defence Ministry, whom Wagner has been criticising for its handling of the war in Ukraine, withholding munitions and shells from the PMC, and launching assaults on its rear camps. Wagner troops are planning to first capture the logistics sources of Russia's Defence Ministry here, and then advance to the Capital Moscow in an attempt to oust Russia's military leadership.

Rostov is the main rear logistical hub for Russia’s entire invasion force and Wagner troops have wedged armoured T-72B3 tanks between stucco buildings. Wagner has claimed that its fighters have also seized control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, further north on the road toward the Russian Capital Moscow, as regular armed forces are on the streets to deter the mutiny.

Credit: Wagner/Telegram

Credit: Wagner/Telegram

"Under our control are military objects of Rostov, including the airport," Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin declared in a statement published by his press service.

Rostov: A key command and logistical hub for Russian Army

With a population of over 1 million, Rostov is a key command and logistical hub for the Russian Army. It is the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District, and the 58th Combined Arms Army is involved in warding off the counteroffensive of Ukraine. It is the command centre for the Russian Joint Group of Forces in the Ukraine war.

PMC fighters are trying to block Russia’s military in the middle and cut off the ammunition supply and fuel incapacitating them to wage the assaults on Wagner fighters. Rostov is the Command of a military zone, and the Russian Army has been ordered by Russia’s Ministry of Defense to mobilise troops to other regions from there to counter Wagner’s advances inside Russia.

Supporter of Wagner private mercenary group marched with flags near the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Credit: Telegram/Wagner

During the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russia had largely concentrated a humongous amount of weaponry and ammunition supplies in Rostov, especially as the M142 HIMARS supplied to the Ukrainian military by the US deterred Russian forces from setting up arsenals anywhere in regions closer that lie close to the Ukrainian borders. Rostov has been the main region for Russia’s armed forces for accumulating weapons to tackle Ukraine's counteroffensive. Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is claiming to have taken control of the Russian military HQ in Rostov and armed men were seen taking control of the Rostov police HQ. Russian forces have also accused Wagnerites of setting mines in Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin, however, refuted the claims in a new statement published by his press service on Telegram.

Images Credit: Wagner/Telegram

"Without a single shot, we captured the headquarters building. We have not interfered with the work of a single person. There are people on the street unfurling our flags. In stores, our fighters are asked not to pay for themselves. Complimentary words sound,” statement of Wagner's boss read. "When we arrived here in the morning, we removed a mine barrier from the gate adjacent to the headquarters building, which [before our arrival] had been clumsily laid out," it continued.

A 'ferocious battle' waiting in Rostov?

Rostov could witness a ferocious battle, as Kadyrovites [Akhmat special forces] were just a few tens of minutes away from the Wagner PMC assault units advancing towards Capital Moscow. Akhmat forces are founded by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed strongman of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, who is a staunch supporter of Russia's Putin.

Wagnerites have detained two people in Rostov-on-Don. Credit: Telegram

During the grinding battle of Bakhmut, Akhmat special forces commando unit had proposed to replace fighters of the Wagner private military in the city that Russians call 'Artyomovsk.' Declaring the rebellion as the "coup attempt", Russia's President Vladimir Putin issued “necessary orders” to tackle the Wagner paramilitary group with “decisive measures” to retake the city of Rostov during his state TV address. Wagner claimed control of Rostov as the first city to be taken over by its fighters, later Voronezh, then another city further north where a blast ripped through an oil depot that is reported to be an attack by a Russian military helicopter.