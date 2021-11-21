Why Is World Television Day Celebrated? Know About History & Importance Of World TV Day

World Television Day is marked on November 21 annually to celebrate the invention and development of the 'idiot box' that has carved a significant position in people's everyday life. Television, more than a tool, is a philosophy that represents a symbol for communication and globalisation, the United Nations says. Television is an interactive link between emerging and traditional forms of broadcast that creates a great opportunity to raise awareness about the important issues facing our communities and our planet. It is also considered to be a major tool for information, channeling, and influencing public opinion, as per the UN.

"This was done in recognition of the increasing impact television has on the process of decision-making. Television was thus acknowledged as a major tool in informing, channelling and affecting public opinion. Its impact and presence and its influence on world politics could not be denied," UN said in a statement on its website.

Why is World Television Day celebrated?

The UN observes World Television Day on November 21 ever since the first World Television Forum was held on the same day in 1996. On 21 and 22 November 1996, the organisation convened a conference of all leading media figures who met under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss the growing significance of television in today's changing world and to consider how they might enhance their mutual cooperation. "That is why the General Assembly decided to proclaim 21 November as World Television Day," UN stated.

Television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption in the contemporary world. "Though screen sizes have changed, and people create, post, stream, and consume content on different platforms, the number of households with television sets around the world continues to rise," UN said in a statement on its website. The day also underlines the always expanding communication system that has become one of the stages on global platforms to transfer, discuss, introduce or direct information.

Who invented Television?

According to Britannica, In 1906, American inventor Philo Taylor Farnsworth II developed the first all-electronic television set. By 1922 he had word out the basic outlines of a TV set. Later in 1924, a Scottish engineer, John Logie Baird invented a box that was able to transmit pictures of an object in motion. The televised object outlined in 1924, showed recognisable human faces after it was further developed in 1925. Baird demonstrated his invention in 1926 at the Royal Institution, London following which, he was awarded facilities by the German post office to develop the service in 1929.

Wishes on World Television Day

How long have you not been sitting with your family and watching TV? Today is World Television Day, have a nice weekend with your family. 📺🛋🏡#tv #home #WorldTV #Drfone pic.twitter.com/wxSYM3YQ1K — Wondershare Dr.Fone (@drfone_toolkit) November 20, 2021

#WorldTelevisionDay celebrated across the globe on November 21 to mark the increasing impact of the early 20 century invention in the contemporary world The @UN General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World #Television Day to recognise the impact of the Medium #Communication pic.twitter.com/cH4pY4WK57 — Abhayaas Ek Prayaas (@ek_prayaas) November 21, 2021

Image: Unsplash