Why Italian 'superhero' Draghi Could Not Save Country From Crisis And How It Impacts EU

Despite winning a no-confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday, Italy's Premier Mario Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, escalating the possibility of early elections. While posting his resignation, Draghi mentioned he would not like to continue as his coalition ally, the populist 5-Star Movement, boycotted a controversial cost-of-living bill. The vote was 172-39 on a relief bill to help Italians facing soaring energy costs, however, 5-Stars senators were absent after confirming they wouldn’t participate. During the no-confidence motion, he repeatedly clarified that the populists were among the coalition partners that signed up to be part of his government last year and that he would not like to move forward without their support.

"The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist anymore," Draghi said in a statement released by his office.

Subsequently, Italy's PM approached President in a bid to decide on his next step including the possibility of his resignation. Fortunately, his resignation was denied by the President. He asked him to address the Parliament this Wednesday. Though it was not clear whether an early poll would be conducted or not, the analysts believe that there will be a confidence vote after his speech. It is critical to note here the President had appointed Draghi-- a former European Central Bank chief--to lead the country in February last year when the nation had been facing an economic crisis followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysts told TRT World he was handpicked with the aim to lead the country to economic recovery post the pandemic.

Draghi government was showcased as a "hero" who would pull out Italy from the crisis

Besides, political parties and national and international media had showcased him as a guardian of stability due to his earlier experience with the banking sector. Though he implemented an array of reforms in exchange for EU pandemic recovery funds, it did not convert into what had been anticipated of it. The local media reports suggest that a strong economic recovery was witnessed during his initial days, but it did not last for long. In fact, the spiralling public debt reached a record high-- more than 150% of the country's GDP. However, some of his policies went "exemplary" and lead the country to hold borrowing costs under control.

What does the political crisis in Italy mean for the EU?

"This shows I'm not a shield against all events. I'm a human being, and so things happen," a Turkish public broadcaster quoted him as saying earlier last week. As soon as he announced his resignation, the Italian stock market crashed inadequately. "The fear is that Italian debt, amounting to 2.5tn euros, is too large to bail out and a default could drag the entire Eurozone down. Eurozone countries’ public debt has snowballed during the pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis has ushered in new economic woes due to the EU’s reliance on Russian gas and Moscow’s attempt to use it as leverage against the bloc in response to the sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war,' reported TRT World.

Image: AP