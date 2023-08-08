Why WWII-era Ship Stationed At Spratly Islands Is Brewing China, Philippines Tensions

Amid the rising tensions in the Pacific region, the Philippines and China sparred over a warship that was operating in the South China Sea. On Saturday, the Philippines accused the Chinese Coast Guard of firing water cannons at its ship in the South China Sea. Beijing responded to the accusation and urged the island nation to remove grounded warships from the disputed reef.

Diplomatic tensions escalated further after the Philippines rejected Beijing’s call to remove the warship from the contentious region. The disputed reef in question is the Spratly Islands which are one of the major archipelagos located in the South China Sea.

On Saturday, the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) accused its Chinese counterpart of firing water cannons and making “dangerous manoeuvres” at its ship in the South China Sea. “The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons against PCG vessels,” the PCG wrote in a Facebook post. The Filipino authorities further said that its vessels had been carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for military personnel who were stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

“Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the statement reads. The attack became significant since it was the first time since November 2021 that the Chinese coast guard had used water cannons against Filipino ships. The South China Sea is touted as one of the most contentious regions around the world.

While China claims almost all of the sea, those claims are not internationally recognised. Competing claims to the region have been made by countries like Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China calls for removal of ‘illegally’ grounded ship

On Monday, Beijing defended the coastguard’s action and called the whole ordeal “professional and restrained”, South China Morning Post reported. “In the event of repeated warnings being ineffective, in order to avoid collisions caused by direct blocking, water cannons were used as a warning,” a spokesperson from the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) asserted.

“The warship disregarded China’s repeated dissuasion and warnings and attempted to transfer construction materials used for maintaining and repairing the ship, which has been grounded on the shoal illegally,” the spokesperson added.

The CCG assured that all actions were taken in accordance with the law after the Philippines “repeatedly refused” to sit down for talks to manage the dispute. “The Chinese side urges the Philippines to tow away the grounded warship from the Renai Reef and restore the Renai Reef to its original state,” the spokesman concluded.

Philippine refuses to budge

In response to this, the Philippines on Monday dismissed calls by China to remove the grounded warship. Jonathan Malaya, a senior Philippine National Security Council (NSC) official, told Beijing that it will not abandon the disputed shoal in the South China Sea. "We will continue to resupply troops in the grounded vessel as long as it takes," Malaya said at a joint press conference with the military, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Foreign Ministry, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The disputed reef also known as Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines and Renai Shoal in China has been occupied by Manilla since 1999. The island nation regularly supplies the marines stationed on the vessel. The incident reignited the long-running territorial dispute between the two countries.