Why 'Victory Day' Is Important For Russia & What It Means For Russia-Ukraine War?

With Russia readying to mark its "Victory Day" on May 9 amid the Moscow-Kyiv conflict, Western officials remain concerned over the change in narrative that Kremlin can announce on the country’s symbolic day. Russia announced the “special military operation” on February 24 in Ukraine, without declaring a formal war in the neighbouring country. In the so-called operation, Ukraine has repeatedly claimed that Russia bombed civilian structures in the former Soviet Union country.

Now, while the conflict has already lasted for 70 days, Western officials and analysts reportedly believe that Moscow could use the significance of "Victory Day" on May 9 and formally declare a war which would pave the way for Vladimir Putin’s government to ramp up its offensive in Ukraine. But what really does May 9 mean for Russia?

What is May 9?

Known as "Victory Day", May 9 commemorates the Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany during World War II in 1945. Usually, Russia celebrates the day by organising a military parade in Moscow and Russian leaders traditionally even stand on the tomb of Vladimir Lenin in Red Square to observe the day. The Soviet Union is reported to have lost a staggering 27 million people in what is called the "Great Patriotic War". The extensive suffering and sacrifice in the World War II-era are known to have left a deep scar on Russia’s psyche.

Considering the significance of "Victory Day" in Russia, Western officials including in the United States and the European Union (EU) fear Putin could leverage the symbolism and propaganda value of the day to either announce a military achievement in Ukraine or launch another major escalation of hostilities, or even both, stated CNN.

The US media outlet also stated that the Kremlin leader is known to have a keen eye for symbolism. It is to note here that Putin announced the "special military operation" in Ukraine, just a day after Defender of Fatherland Day, another crucial military day in Russia.

What would declaration of war mean?

CNN quoted Oleg Ignatov, senior analyst for Russia at Crisis Group saying that Putin has a range of options on the table and that “Declaring war is the toughest scenario”. Noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not formally declare war with Russia, after the conflict escalated on February 24, he imposed martial law in his country.

So, Russia can enact its own mobilisation law which can be further used to start a general or partial military mobilization “in cases of aggression against the Russian Federation or a direct threat of aggression, the outbreak of armed conflicts directed against the Russian Federation”, stated CNN. The general mobilisation would allow the Russian government to not just assemble troops but also to put the country’s economy on a war footing.

Russia is said to have lost around 15,000 soldiers since February 24, according to Rixey. Meanwhile, Ukrainian and UK intelligence has stated that Russia is in dire need of reinforcements to carry out its offensive in Ukraine. The mobilisation in Russia could mean extending conscription for soldiers who are presently in the armed forces. However, according to Oleg Ignatov, senior analyst for Russia at Crisis Group, the decision can be ‘risky’ for the Putin government as it would trigger a loss of public trust.

"If they declare full-scale mobilization some people wouldn't like it," said Ignatov, as per the report. He also said that it could still be possible for Putin to enact the mobilisation law without officially declaring war on Ukraine.

Putin can also impose a martial law in Russia which would lead to the suspension of elections and further concentrate the power in his hands. Among other options, Putin can mark a statement on "Victory Day" by annexing the regions already ruled by pro-Russain separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces can also lead the major push for Odessa in the south or declare full control over the southern port city of Mariupol.

Earlier, even the United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday there is “good reason to believe that the Russians will do everything they can to use" May 9 for propaganda purposes. "We've seen the Russians really double down on their propaganda efforts, probably, almost certainly, as a means to distract from their tactical and strategic failures on the battlefield in Ukraine," Price said.

Image: AP