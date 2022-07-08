Why Was Shinzo Abe Known As Key Architect Of QUAD & Supporter Of Indo-Pacific Politics?

Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while giving a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan. He was taken to the nearby hospital, where the hospital's administration pronounced him dead. Abe, known as "the Prince," was born in 1954 into a political family. His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi served as prime minister between 1957 and 1960, and his father, Shintaro Abe, was a former foreign minister of Japan.

While Japan's economy was still struggling to recover from the 1998 Asian Crisis, Abe was elected as the PM in 2006. However, his first term ended a year later. Abe was re-elected as prime minister of Japan in 2012 and served for an additional eight years, demonstrating the voters' faith in him. He left in 2020 due to health concerns.

Abe became the nation's longest-serving prime minister in terms of the number of consecutive days in office when he surpassed his great uncle Eisaku Sato's previous record on August 24, 2020. Four days later, he resigned. He was nevertheless still regarded as the most effective leader of the largest group within the governing Liberal Democratic Party. Abe continued to be active in politics even after leaving the position of prime minister.

Shinzo Abe - Key architect of QUAD

Abe became well-known around the world as a result of his policies to contain the Asian crisis. Abe also changed Japan's military strategy and gave the QUAD its official start. India, Australia, and the US are allies in the QUAD alliance alongside Japan. Abe was the one who first proposed the concept of the arc of democracy to contain China's assertiveness, extending it from the US to Japan, then on to Australia and India. Shinzo Abe came up with the initiative in 2006–2007, during his first brief term in office.

However, the timing for the setting up of QUAD was not conducive. China vehemently objected when the first meeting was held in Manila in 2007. C John Howard, the then prime minister of Australia, attended the Quadrilateral's first meeting along with other members. This was a month after India, Japan, and the United States announced they would conduct joint naval exercises close to Tokyo.

Abe lost his influence shortly after, and when he left, the initiative failed. Australia's John Howard was defeated in the election by Kevin Rudd, who at the time was close to China. He was not a fan of the QUAD and thought that Australia should focus more to Asia than Europe and America. The Manmohan Singh administration in India at that time also shared the view that it was crucial for China and India to mend fences and usher in the Asian century.

In order to contain China, the new Indo-Pacific defence architecture was being promoted by PM Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison of Australia. After years of lying dormant, the group was revived in 2017 and took a significant step in 2019, when Abe was the PM of Japan in his second term. When President Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump in 2021, the first QUAD summit was held involving the leaders of Australia, Japan, India, and the US. The leaders decided to deal with shared threats, such as the rising influence of China.

Shinzo Abe had a close relationship with India and was among the first world leaders to recognise the significance of India's status as a significant Asian democratic power. Relations between New Delhi and Tokyo significantly improved and assumed a strategic dimension during Abe's two terms as prime minister.