Why Was The Volcano Eruption Near Tonga So Extreme Despite Being Under Sea? Read To Know

An extreme undersea volcanic eruption rocked the Pacific ocean off the coast of Tonga, prompting a plume of ash, steam and gas to rise like a mushroom, on Saturday. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), authorities in Tonga and New Zealand sent a tsunami warning to the residents but are yet to announce the extent of damages caused by the undersea eruption.

The eruption cut internet lines in Tonga, leaving family members around the world anxiously attempting to get in touch to figure out if there were any injuries and to now the extent of damages. As of now, the government is yet to restore all websites that provide important updates on natural disasters.

"Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

What allows undersea eruptions to be explosive despite presence of water?

While speaking to news agency PTI, Shane Cronin, Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Auckland asserted that the eruption took place near small uninhabited islands, Hunga-Ha’apai and Hunga-Tonga. According to the professor, the volcanic eruptions near these two islands are very common, but they did not make headlines as the intensity of the earlier eruptions were either very less or negligible. He said the volcanic eruption of Saturday was one of the most massive explosions, which is felt once in a thousand years.

When asked why are the volcano eruptions are so highly explosive, given that seawater should cool the magma down, he said, "If magma rises into seawater slowly, even at temperatures of about 1200 degrees Celsius, a thin film of steam forms between the magma and water. This provides a layer of insulation to allow the outer surface of the magma to cool. But this process doesn’t work when magma is blasted out of the ground full of volcanic gas. When magma enters the water rapidly, any steam layers are quickly disrupted, bringing hot magma in direct contact with cold water."

Underwater volcano eruption: What's next?

According to researchers, the volcanic eruption that took place on January 15 was a "calculated event". The researchers added, "We are still in the middle of this major eruptive sequence and many aspects remain unclear, partly because the island is currently obscured by ash clouds." The researcher said it is not clear whether it will not erupt again in the coming days. The professor suggested the government keep an extra vigil for the next few days in order to avert any untoward incident.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP