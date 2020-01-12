Wife Turns Off Wi-Fi To Take Revenge On Husband For Avoiding Fatherly Duties

A wife who discovered that her husband is spending more time in the toilet in order to avoid his fatherly duties has taken sweet revenge by switching off the wi-fi. The woman shared her story on Reddit which has now gone viral for all the right reasons. The wife had a purely legitimate reason for the revenge as her husband was avoiding to change nappies of their newborn twins because of whom they have taken maternity/paternity leave.

Sweet revenge

The woman in her post asked whether they thought she was being an 'a*****e' for truncating his toilet internet time. The woman wrote, "My husband and I are the parents of twins who are less than a year old. Anytime my husband SHOULD be doing something with the children ( it's his turn for a diaper, a bottle, even just soothing a fussy newborn) he ALWAYS goes to the bathroom first. We are both on maternity/paternity leave currently."

The woman went on to explain that her husband is on medication that makes him spend a lot of time in the bathroom. But she also added that her husband is often on and off the medication and is never on it for more than a few weeks, and it does not affect him all the time, but he always claims that is why he is in the toilet. The woman explained that she became more frustrated as she is often left to feed and settle one baby at a time and that is when she started keeping track of his toilet visits.

The woman then added, "Yesterday was a week and a half since I started truly keeping track, and he, only twice in 10 days, not ditched me to go camp out in the bathroom and let me finish 80% of the childcare." However, the woman has started a new rule a few days back that if he is in the bathroom for more than 10 minutes, she will flip the wifi off. The woman said, "He has not spent more than 15 minutes in the bathroom at a stretch today, but is extremely upset."

