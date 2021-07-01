Wild Boar Hybrids Take Over At Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Site

After the humans left Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster site, there was a sudden release of pigs in the area that led to new boar-pig hybrids. The DNA samples of the wild boar have revealed that the boar would have bred with the native pig, according to the researchers. The findings of the research have been published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Wild boar-pig hybridisation at Fukushima nuclear site

Researchers analyzed muscle samples of 243 DNA samples and among them were morphologically identified as typical wild boars in Japan. The animals were captured in or nearby the Fukushima evacuated zone from 2015 to 2018. Researchers also collected wild boar samples from the period before 2011. The researchers used the mitochondrial DNA of the boars to identify animals that carried pig genes from their maternal lineage. The researchers analysed nuclear microsatellite (STR) data to determine the genetic structure of wild boar and the extent of domestic pig introgression into the local wild boar population.

The data showed hybridization and genetic introgression from invasive pigs into wild boar. The researchers analyzed the boar populations in the evacuation zone of Fukushima. The researchers discovered that 31 wild boar, or 16 per cent of the population, were hybrids of wild boar and domestic pigs. The greatest number of hybrids detected roughly 75 per cent of the hybrid boars were located within 20 kilometres of the nuclear reactor site.

The analysis of wild boar and pigs suggested that the majority of the inferred hybrids were positioned between the wild boar cluster and pig cluster. Donovan Anderson, a researcher at Fukushima University in Japan believes that the pigs were not able to survive in the wild, while the boar thrived in the abandoned towns, reported BBC. He explained that the evacuated area was the origin of hybridisation or cross-breeding. People have started to move back to the areas and researchers are curious to know about what the boars will do after the return of humans.

IMAGE: MaxSaeling/Unsplash/ANI