Wildfires In US Cause New York's Air Quality To Fall To Among The Worst In The World

As towns across the eastern United States were engulfed in smoke from wildfires blazing thousands of miles away on the country's west coast, New York City's air quality was among the worst in the world. As air pollution climbed to surpass Lima, Peru, and Kolkata, as the world's worst on Tuesday, July 20, state officials in New York issued warning to susceptible people, such as those with asthma and heart problems, to avoid intense outdoor activity.

Smoke from more than 80 major wildfires burning in the western United States has caused hazy skies and poor air quality in eastern American and Canadian cities such as Philadelphia, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, and Toronto, as well as New York, resulting in fiery sunrises and even bathing the moon in an unusual red tinge on Tuesday night.

The air quality index in Manhattan soared to 157 on Wednesday morning, much exceeding the threshold of 100, which is deemed dangerous to one's health. Pregnant women and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, but even healthy persons outside of these groups can have breathing difficulties, throat discomfort, and runny eyes when exposed to this level of pollution. George Pope, a professor of earth and environmental studies at Montclair State University, believes the haze is rare and that he has never seen anything like it. He went on to say that from his New Jersey office, he couldn't see Manhattan.

A tweet by the New York Metro Weather shows satellite imagery and stated that despite wildfires raging in Western North America, there is high near-surface smoke over New York City today. It said:

There is still quite a bit of near-surface smoke over NYC this morning from wildfires burning in Western North America. A cold front coming through later today will push the smoke away and clear our skies out. pic.twitter.com/7b4r7Vdqyf — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) July 21, 2021

Satellite footage indicates that smoke from western fires has billowed into Canada and spread east, causing dangerous air conditions in places like Minnesota. PM2.5, the microscopic soot particles emitted by burning trees and vegetation can readily be carried long distances by the wind. When inhaled, PM2.5 particles can burrow into the lungs and cause a range of health issues.

More widespread wildfires are to be expected in the coming months

National Weather Service meteorologist, David Lawrence, says a number of fires are causing a lot of smoke. There's just so much smoke in the atmosphere from all these fires that it's still very thick by the time it gets to the eastern part of the country, where it's typically thinned out. Smoke from massive wildfires in the US west has spread 2,000 miles east for the second year in a row, with the western states roasted by prolonged drought and soaring temperatures exacerbated by human-caused climate change. The haze is likely to move away from New York in the next few days, but more widespread wildfires are expected in the coming months, with those in the west US being the hardest affected by both the smoke and the direct threat of flames.