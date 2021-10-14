Last Updated:

Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2021: Check-out Stunning Images Of This Year's Winners

The international Wildlife Photographer of the Year project is developed & produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Here are this year's winning images.

Dome home by Vidyun R Hebbar, India Winner
1/10
Vidyun R Hebbar, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

10-year-old Vidyun R Hebbar watches a tent spider as a tuk-tuk passes by. Exploring his local theme park, Vidyun found an occupied spider’s web in a gap. Passing tuk-tuk provided a rainbow backdrop.

By Laurent Ballesta, France Winner, Underwater
2/10
Laurent Ballesta, Wildlife Photographer of the Yea

Laurent Ballesta (France) peers into the depths as a trio of camouflage groupers exit their milky cloud of eggs and sperm. The winner worked for five years to get the perfect spawning image.

The healing touch, from Community care
3/10
Brent Stirton, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

South African Brent Stirton won the "Photojournalism Story Award" for his profile of a rehabilitation center caring for chimpanzees orphaned by the bushmeat trade.

The spider room by Gil Wizen, Israel/Canada Winner
4/10
Gil Wizen (3), Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Gil Wizen was inspired to click this photograph after he found a venomous Brazilian wandering spider hiding under his bed. After noticing tiny spiders all over his bedroom, Gil looked under his bed. 

Elephant in the room by Adam Oswell, Australia
5/10
Adam Oswell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winner of the photojournalism category Adam Oswell draws attention to zoo visitors watching a young elephant perform underwater. The performance was promoted as educational and elephant exercise.

Where the giant newts breed by João Rodrigues
6/10
João Rodrigues, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

João Rodrigues (Portugal) is surprised by a pair of courting sharp-ribbed salamanders in the flooded forest. It was João’s first chance in five years to dive in this lake as it only emerges in winters

Rich reflections by Justin Gilligan
7/10
Justin Gilligan, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Justin Gilligan (Australia) creates the reflection of a marine ranger among the seaweed. At the world’s southernmost tropical reef, Justin wanted to show how careful human management helps to preserve

High-flying jay by Lasse Kurkela
8/10
Lasse Kurkela, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Lasse Kurkela (Finland) watches a Siberian jay fly to the top of a spruce tree to stash its food. Lasse wanted to give a sense of scale in his photograph of the Siberian jay, tiny among the forest.

Cool time, from Land time for sea bears
9/10
Martin Gregus, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Martin Gregus (Canada/Slovakia) shows polar bears in a different light as they come ashore in summer. On a hot summer’s day, two female polar bears took to the shallow intertidal waters to cool off.

The intimate touch by Shane Kalyn
10/10
Shane Kalyn, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

It is midwinter, the start of the ravens’ breeding season. Shane lay on the frozen ground using the muted light to capture the detail of the ravens’ iridescent plumage against the contrasting snow.

