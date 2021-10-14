Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2021: Check-out Stunning Images Of This Year's Winners

Quick links:
10-year-old Vidyun R Hebbar watches a tent spider as a tuk-tuk passes by. Exploring his local theme park, Vidyun found an occupied spider’s web in a gap. Passing tuk-tuk provided a rainbow backdrop.
Laurent Ballesta (France) peers into the depths as a trio of camouflage groupers exit their milky cloud of eggs and sperm. The winner worked for five years to get the perfect spawning image.
South African Brent Stirton won the "Photojournalism Story Award" for his profile of a rehabilitation center caring for chimpanzees orphaned by the bushmeat trade.
Gil Wizen was inspired to click this photograph after he found a venomous Brazilian wandering spider hiding under his bed. After noticing tiny spiders all over his bedroom, Gil looked under his bed.
The winner of the photojournalism category Adam Oswell draws attention to zoo visitors watching a young elephant perform underwater. The performance was promoted as educational and elephant exercise.
João Rodrigues (Portugal) is surprised by a pair of courting sharp-ribbed salamanders in the flooded forest. It was João’s first chance in five years to dive in this lake as it only emerges in winters
Justin Gilligan (Australia) creates the reflection of a marine ranger among the seaweed. At the world’s southernmost tropical reef, Justin wanted to show how careful human management helps to preserve
Lasse Kurkela (Finland) watches a Siberian jay fly to the top of a spruce tree to stash its food. Lasse wanted to give a sense of scale in his photograph of the Siberian jay, tiny among the forest.
Martin Gregus (Canada/Slovakia) shows polar bears in a different light as they come ashore in summer. On a hot summer’s day, two female polar bears took to the shallow intertidal waters to cool off.