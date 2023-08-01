Will Aung San Suu Kyi Be Released From Jail As Myanmar Junta Pardons Her For 5 Offences?

In a surprising turn of events, Myanmar's ruling military junta has granted a pardon to Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed, democratically elected leader, for five charges for which she was previously convicted. This move marks a reduction in the lengthy sentences that were handed down to Suu Kyi after the military seized control of the Southeast Asian nation.

The pardon was announced by Aung Lin Dwe, the secretary of the regime's governing body, and further details were confirmed by a source with direct knowledge of the case, who spoke with CNN. The charges that have been pardoned include offenses against defamation, natural disaster laws, export and import laws, and the country's telecommunication law.

Her sentence would be reduced by 6 years, says Myanmar military's spokesperson

According to Myanmar's military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, Suu Kyi's jail sentence will be reduced by six years. However, the exact number of years she now faces in prison remains unclear. The source mentioned in the report stated that her sentence had been reduced by 9 years on Tuesday, if one takes into account prior reductions already made to the total time she would have to serve.

As of 2022, Suu Kyi faced 33 years in prison

Despite the pardon, Suu Kyi still confronts the grim prospect of spending decades without liberty. She was facing a staggering 33 years in jail, as of 2022, which included three years of hard labor, due to multiple convictions such as electoral fraud and receiving bribes.

Aung San Suu Kyi, an iconic figure and symbol of resistance to decades of military rule, led Myanmar for five years before being forced from power and detained following her party's landslide election victory against the military-backed opposition. The power shift in February 2021 marked the end of Myanmar's brief experiment with democracy, ushering in a period of civil conflict and the imprisonment of numerous opposition figures.

What lies in Suu Kyi's future?

Throughout her trials and tribulations, Suu Kyi has steadfastly denied all charges leveled against her. Human rights groups and international observers alike have criticized her convictions, deeming them to be politically motivated.

While the recent pardon may raise questions about Suu Kyi's future, it is essential to note that she still faces sentences for 14 other offenses for which she was convicted,.The situation is complicated because Myanmar's Supreme Court is about to hear her appeals against multiple convictions over the next two weeks.

Here is what else you need to know about Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has lived a life characterized by political struggle, dedication to democracy, and familial ties to her country's independence movement. The daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, General Aung San, Suu Kyi's journey in politics began in the late 1980s as she emerged as a prominent voice for democracy and human rights. Despite facing decades of house arrest and challenges to her leadership, she persevered to become a symbol of resistance against Myanmar's military junta.

Aung San Suu Kyi was born on June 19, 1945, in Yangon, Myanmar (formerly Burma). Her father, General Aung San, played a crucial role in securing Myanmar's independence from British colonial rule but was tragically assassinated in 1947, just months before the country gained its independence. Suu Kyi's upbringing was influenced by her family's legacy and dedication to the nation's freedom struggle.

Suu Kyi's political career began in earnest in 1988 when she returned to Myanmar to attend to her ailing mother amidst pro-democracy protests against the military rule of General Ne Win. The demonstrations, which culminated on August 8, witnessed a brutal crackdown by security forces, resulting in numerous casualties. It was during this tumultuous period that Suu Kyi stepped forward, delivering her first public speech in Yangon on August 26, passionately advocating for democracy and freedom.

In the wake of the 1988 protests, Aung San Suu Kyi co-founded the National League for Democracy (NLD) on September 27, 1988. The NLD was established as an opposition party with a resolute commitment to restoring democracy in Myanmar. Suu Kyi's leadership and charisma garnered widespread support for the NLD, which aimed to challenge the military-backed government and push for democratic reforms.

Despite the NLD's overwhelming victory in the 1990 elections, the military regime refused to transfer power, leading to Suu Kyi's first house arrest on July 20, 1989. Over the next 22 years, she endured multiple periods of detention, facing various charges and restrictions on her freedom.

During this time, Suu Kyi's unwavering dedication to nonviolent resistance and democracy earned her international acclaim. In recognition of her efforts, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 14, 1991, a testament to her commitment to a peaceful and just Myanmar.

Released from house arrest on November 13, 2010, Aung San Suu Kyi remained resolute in her pursuit of democracy. In April 2012, she won a seat in Parliament as the NLD participated in by-elections. In 2015, Myanmar elections, the NLD emerged victorious. Suu Kyi became the de facto leader of the country, assuming the position of State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs. However, her leadership faced challenges, particularly in navigating the delicate power balance with the military.

The trajectory of Aung San Suu Kyi's political career took a dramatic turn on February 1, 2021, when she and several key government officials were detained by the military in a coup. The military alleged widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 elections, leading to their takeover of power.

As the nation continues to grapple with a tumultuous political landscape and escalating violence, the fate of Aung San Suu Kyi remains uncertain. Will the junta's pardon be a step towards her release, or is it merely a strategic move in the ongoing power struggle? Only time will reveal the answer, as the world closely watches Myanmar's turbulent journey towards a semblance of stability and democracy.