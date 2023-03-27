The President of Israel has implored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "come to your senses now" amidst a wave of protests and a national strike that were sparked by the PM's decision to fire his defense minister for opposing judicial reforms. Netanyahu was scheduled to announce his intention to halt the reforms earlier today, but his public statement was postponed following a plea from a coalition partner to stand firm, according to Channel 12 TV. Meanwhile, operations ground to a halt at Ben Gurion Airport, the nation's primary international hub, after the head of the Israel Airports Authority workers' committee called for a strike, according to a report from Times of Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to take responsibility for their actions following the firing of Yoav Gallant on Sunday. In an emotional address, Herzog expressed deep concern over the impact of the dismissals on security, the economy, and society, warning that all were under threat. The president urged the government to prioritize the unity of the people of Israel and to halt the legislative process immediately. He also called on all Knesset factions, whether in the coalition or opposition, to act responsibly and put the interests of the country's citizens first. Herzog emphasized the need for leadership and responsibility, stating that this was not a political moment but a critical moment for Israel.

Strikes bring life to a halt in Israel

Israel's leading trade union, Histadrut, has called for a general strike in response to the government's controversial judicial reforms and the recent dismissal of Yoav Gallant. In a televised statement, Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David declared that "the State of Israel stops" from the moment of his announcement, adding that the union had a mission to halt the legislative process. The Israel Medical Association swiftly followed suit, announcing a full strike in the healthcare system that will affect all public hospitals. As tensions continue to rise, Israeli media is speculating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could pause the judicial reforms, with the PM expected to address the nation later. However, it isn't clear as of now if Netanyahu's coalition partners will allow him to freeze the reforms.