Will Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's State Funeral Cost More Than Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Japan is estimated to spend an amount of 1.66 billion yen (Rs 94,10,41,118.90) on the state funeral of the country's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scheduled to take place on September 27. Reportedly, the expenditure on Shinzo Abe's state funeral is estimated to be more than the amount spend on Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. According to BBC News report, the exact amount spent on the British monarch's state funeral is not known but a news report has claimed that £8 million (Rs 70,58,50,277.36) were spent on the funeral which witnessed the attendance of world leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Many people have predicted that the amount of a state funeral might exceed the cost planned to be spent on the state funeral. An amount of $13 billion was spent on the Tokyo Olympics, which was double the estimated amount. Some have raised the question of whether the difference in money between the funerals of the Queen and Abe was due to company which worked as a middleman when Japan organises large events, as per the news report. Japan-based event organiser Murayama was the only bidder for the state funeral of Shinzo Abe and was able to win the contract.

World leaders to attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral

It is the same company which used to organise an annual cherry blossom party for Shinzo Abe. As per the news report, about half of the total cost is expected to spend on tight security during the state funeral while the remaining amount will be used for hosting overseas visitors. The three-day event has been named "funeral diplomacy" and 700 foreign guests from 217 countries are set to arrive in Japan to attend the state funeral of Abe, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Protest in Tokyo Park over state funeral

Notably, Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on 8 July at the age of 67. It will be the second state funeral for a former PM in Japan since the second world war. Earlier, a state funeral for former Japanese PM Shigeru Yoshida was held in 1967. Japan has witnessed protests in several regions as the government is scheduled to hold Abe's state funeral on September 27. Hundreds of protesters demanded the cancellation of Abe's funeral while carrying banners and chanting slogans in Tokyo Park on Friday, 23 September, according to AP. Opposition to state funerals has increased due to Shinzo Abe's contact with the Unification Church. Earlier this week, a man set himself on fire near Prime Minister's residence reportedly to protest the state funeral of Shinzo Abe. The man, believed to be in his 70s was taken to hospital for treatment as he suffered burn injuries.

