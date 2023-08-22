Will Modi-Xi Meet In Johannesburg On The Sidelines Of BRICS?

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday said that the schedule is “still evolving” in a cryptic response to a question asked about PM Modi’s possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Johannesburg. While addressing a presser ahead of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, “We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion."

PM Modi embarked on his official plane on Tuesday early morning to South African city for a three-day visit - August 22 - 24 to take part in 15th BRICS Summit on the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. While PM Modi will reach SA on Tuesday, Chinese President Jinping is already in Johannesburg ahead of the Summit.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Johannesburg, South Africa.



He is visiting South Africa from 22-24 August at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship.

"I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg." PM Modi said in his departure statement ahead of the South Africa visit.

"Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of…"

It will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, since 2019, but the Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Summit in person.

The presence of the two Asian giants’s Heads of State (top leaders of the two Asian giants) has created a buzz in diplomatic circles as this will be the first bilateral meeting of Modi and Xi since the border standoff began in May 2020. During the G-20 summit in Bali in November of last year, Modi and Xi had a brief interaction at a dinner.

Xi is travelling abroad for the second time this year. The Chinese premier had previously travelled to Moscow in March this year to meet his “dear friend” Vladimir Putin.

The supposed meeting comes amid discussions between local Indian Army and Chinese PLA commanders over confidence-boosting measures in Depsang and Demchok, Eastern Ladakh, were held.

Even though the two sides completed their disengagement from a number of regions after protracted diplomatic and military talks, the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a three-year-long conflict in specific flashpoints in eastern Ladakh.

On August 13 and 14, India and China convened the 19th round of Corps Commander-level negotiations with a focus on settling outstanding concerns at the Depsang and Demchok standoff areas.

The meetings were hailed as "positive, constructive, and in-depth" in a joint statement, and both parties committed to expeditiously settle any outstanding issues.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met top Chinese official Wang Yi on the sidelines of a BRICS conference in Johannesburg, on July 24.

According to the MEA's release on the meeting, Doval asserted that the circumstances along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border since 2020 had "eroded strategic trust" and the social and political foundation of the relationship.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke to Wang Yi last month on the sidelines of an East Asia Summit gathering in Jakarta.

India continues to maintain that peace in the border regions is a prerequisite for normalising relations with China.