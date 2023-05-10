'Will Not Be Intimidated': Canada Stands Firm As China Expels Diplomat In Retaliation

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to China's decision to expel Ottawa's consul from Shanghai, emphasising that Canada "will not be intimidated" and will take necessary measures to protect its citizens from interference. The expulsion of Consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde by May 13 is widely regarded as a retaliatory move in response to Canada's recent expulsion of a Chinese consulate officer from Toronto.

The diplomatic tensions escalated when Canada accused Chinese consul officer Zhao Wei of threatening Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. In response, Canada took action to expel Zhao from the country. The China's Foreign Ministry deemed the expulsion of Lalonde as a "reciprocal countermeasure" and expressed strong condemnation while hinting at possible further punitive actions.

Trudeau says he will do what is necessary to protect Canada from interference

During a press briefing in Ottawa, Prime Minister Trudeau assured reporters that his government is well aware of the potential for Chinese retaliation. However, he emphasised that Canada will not be deterred by such actions. "We will continue to do everything necessary to keep Canadians protected from interference," Trudeau asserted. He further stated that Canada will take any required measures to safeguard its democracy and demonstrate its commitment to upholding values and principles.

The Prime Minister hinted at the possibility of revising Canada's travel advice for China, which is currently at the level of "exercise a high degree of caution." Trudeau made it clear that the safety and well-being of Canadians remain the government's top priority, indicating that Canada is prepared to make any necessary adjustments in response to the evolving situation.

China's decision to expel Consul Lalonde and the ongoing diplomatic dispute between the two countries underscore the deepening tensions between Canada and China. The recent incidents mark another chapter in a series of strained relations, stemming from Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 at the request of the United States.

As the situation unfolds, Canada remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding its citizens' interests while standing firm against any attempts to undermine its sovereignty. The implications of this diplomatic rift between Canada and China extend beyond bilateral relations, potentially impacting trade, travel, and the overall dynamics of international diplomacy.

It remains to be seen how both countries will navigate this challenging period and whether there will be any further escalations or attempts at reconciliation. The international community will be closely monitoring developments, recognising the significance of maintaining stability and open dialogue in the face of geopolitical tensions.