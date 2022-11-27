Winter Wonderland Ride Turned Horror Ride After Two People ‘came Off’ Ice Skater Ride

Winter wonderland in the UK is known for its great rides that assure visitors of a good time. However, one Winter Wonderland ride became a horror ride, when two people came off the ride and were rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that two victims of the horrific incident came off the Ice Skater ride, Saturday night. The whole ordeal left onlookers terrified.

According to The Sun, eyewitnesses from the horrific incident claimed that the two victims fell from the Ice Skater ride and a “massive bang” was heard. The ride has several clusters of around four seats which spin and move diagonally at speed. The onlookers were at the Christmas carnival celebrations when the tragic incident occurred.

The victims were taken to the University Hospital of Wales

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service claimed that two victims were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, they said that the victims “reportedly came off a ride,” and the matter is still under investigation.

Recalling the whole ordeal, the spokesperson told The Sun, “We had a call at 5.15 pm that two patients had reportedly come off a ride at Winter Wonderland,” adding, “We deployed our cycle response team who were in the city centre for the rugby match.”

Speaking about the incident, one of the onlookers told The Sun, that one of the women was “knocked unconscious and could hear others crying for help". She said, “We were just having a fun time then we suddenly heard a massive bang.” She then went on to add, "We looked behind us and the ride was still going and then we saw a lady on the floor.” According to another witness the second lady was “pushed into the railings and the railings had moved, as a result, she was lodged between the “ride and the railings”.