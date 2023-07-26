With A Blood-stained Shirt & A Bandaged Head, Fiji PM Defers China Visit After Tripping

Sitiveni Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji, stated that he had to cancel his scheduled official trip to China due to an accidental fall resulting in a head injury. The visit had been previously announced by the Chinese embassy in Fiji on Tuesday, indicating that Rabuka would have attended the World University Games' opening in Chengdu alongside China's President, Xi Jinping.

Rabuka, who was elected as Fiji PM in December, revealed that he was compelled to cancel the visit because he tripped on the stairs while looking at his phone, leading to a head injury.

“I’ve just come back from the hospital where I had a dressing put on my head for a small accident I had this morning,” Rabuka said in a video message uploaded to his social media profiles, pointing to small blood splatters on his shirt.

An update on the deferment of my trip to China due to an injury that I sustained earlier today due to a misstep at the entrance to the New Wing of Government Buildings. pic.twitter.com/SYKrRUQPHF — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) July 25, 2023

“I have had to inform China I will not be able to undertake the trip that was coming up tomorrow night,” the Fiji PM continued, adding he hoped to accept future invitations.

He explained that a medical appointment had been scheduled for Friday to review the injury and change the dressing, and therefore the trip had ben called off.

Rabuka indicated his injury was “nothing to worry about”.

China wants to ramp up ties in the Indo-Pacific

Rabuka's planned visit was significant as China continues to increase its efforts to strengthen security and trade relationships with the Pacific Islands, in order to compete with the United States and its allies in the region.

Earlier, Rabuka had mentioned that he was reevaluating a police cooperation agreement with China, which had been signed ten years ago by the previous government.

Since assuming power in late 2022, Rabuka has displayed greater skepticism towards forging strong connections with Beijing compared to his predecessor. The South Pacific region has become a battleground for influence between Beijing and Washington as they vie to establish themselves as the pre-eminent economic, military, and diplomatic power in the broader Asia-Pacific area.

During his recent visit to China this month, Manasseh Sogavare, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, signed a policing deal, further strengthening the existing security pact that was established between the two countries in 2022.