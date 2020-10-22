UN Body: World Trade Recovering Slowly By Future Remains 'uncertain'

The UN trade and development body United Nations Conference on Trade and Development announced its latest COVID update saying that even though global trade is on its way to recovery, the outlook remains ‘uncertain’. Compared with the level of the previous year, global trade is expected to fall by 5 per cent in this quarter. However, this is being considered as an ‘improvement’ when compared to the 20 per cent fall down in the previous quarter.

New @UNCTAD estimates show world trade is recovering slowly.



The value of global trade this year is now set to fall by just 7% to 9% compared to 2019 – a marked improvement on the 20% drop projected at the outset of the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/h0qsVja1S6 pic.twitter.com/900eNfT2jD — UNCTAD (@UNCTAD) October 21, 2020

Global trade recovering at a slow pace

UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said, “The uncertain course of the pandemic will continue aggravating trade prospects in the coming months”. He added, “Despite some 'green shoots' we can't rule out a slowdown in production in certain regions or sudden increases in restrictive policies”. As per the report, China has shown a major recovery. During the early months of the pandemic, there was a huge fall in China’s exports. However, they stabilized during the second part of the year. Demands of good and service also saw an improvement. Imports show a stability in the months of July and August. Also, imports grew by a total of 13 per cent in September.

In the last month, India and South Korea also showed a growth in exports. While there was a growth of 4 per cent in India, an 8 per cent growth was shown in South Korea. The report covers the assessment of trade in different sectors and it was concluded that the energy and automotive industries were the hardest hit by the pandemic. Sectors like communication equipment, office machinery, and textiles and apparel recorded an exponential growth.

The UN says, ‘Between January and May, sales of medical supplies from China, the European Union, and the United States, rose from $25 billion to $45 billion per month. Since April, trade has increased by an average of more than 50 per cent’. Talking about the vaccine, UNCTAD said that as soon as the vaccine is available, the access divide between wealthy and poor countries could be drastic. The report urged the government, the private sector and philanthropic organizations to continue mustering funds in developing countries to fight the pandemic.

