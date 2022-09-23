With Its Terrorists, Drugs & Guns Spilling Into India, Pak Admits 'good Ties Not Possible'

Despite India giving a befitting reply to the lies blurted by Pakistan's Foreign Minister on Jammu and Kashmir issue, he has again raked up the matter during a press conference held in New York. While answering questions on whether Islamabad wants to rebuild its relations with New Delhi, Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he doesn't see any such developments in the near future. Notably, his remarks came at a time when the country has been witnessing the worst ever flooding and seeking world support to provide humanitarian assistance to its citizen. Like Wednesday, he said the fundamentals of New Delhi is changed.

"I haven't seen any signs of it, at the moment. India is not one of the countries that have offered assistance. As far as my party is concerned, my PM's party is concerned, we are trying to create a peaceful environment with India, and we have consistently strong advocacy for engagement with India. But India has fundamentally changed," he said, not speaking about terror, drugs and guns constantly streaming in from Pakistan to India, even via drones now.

Further, he said boasted of Pakistan as a "peaceful country" and added it becomes difficult to engage with India after the abrogation of Article 370. Responding to a question about influencing people to rekindle the India-Pakistan relationship, Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal said, "I think the younger people do have the space in the sense that we are not carrying the baggage of the past as much. Unfortunately, as I mention, even for there of us, in Pakistan, who have been strong advocates for peace with India and engagement with India, the actions of August 2019 have really, truly made it incredibly difficult for us."

India says J&K 'were, are, and will be an integral part of the country'

Notably, Zardari, on Wednesday, raised bogus concerns about the "ill-treatment of minorities in India". He even criticised the BJP-led government and accused New Delhi of spreading Islamophobia in the country. “Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India. Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu state,” the Minister said.

In a reply, India's Joint Secretary of UNES (UN Economic and Social), Srinivas Gotru, termed Islamabad's allegations "the most ironical", given the fact that the reports of minority killings and suppression are quite common in the country. The Indian envoy reminded Islamabad about how it violates the rights of Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis. Gotru went on to say that minority women and children are facing abductions, forced marriages and convergence and termed it the most unsafe country. Replying to Pakistan's Kashmir rhetoric, the Indian envoy reiterated its stand about the region and said, "J&K were, are and will be an integral part of India".

Image: AP