'Withhold Recognition Of Any Govt In Afghanistan Unless It's Truly Inclusive': Envoy To UN

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations, Ghulam Isaczai on 9 September, Thursday appealed to the organisation to not acknowledge the Taliban's caretaker administration, who overthrew the country's democratically elected government on 15 August. According to Sputnik, Isaczai stated that the UN Security Council should reconsider its policy to provide travel restriction exemptions to Taliban commanders who have been sanctioned after failing to end the conflict via peaceful ways.

Speaking about the situation of Afghanistan during the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Isaczai said, "I... ask you to withhold any recognition of any government in Afghanistan, unless it's truly inclusive and formed on the basis of the free will of the people," as per ANI.

Isaczai urges UN to deploy fact-finding team in Afghanistan to evaluate "human rights" crimes

Isaczai highlighted that there are also first hand testimonies of the Taliban enacting atrocities, violating human rights as well as oppressing people in Afghanistan. Isaczai further added in the UN Council meeting that they have eyewitness reports of the Taliban's extensive crimes committed with the help of foreign terrorists and intelligence and military facilities. He went on to say, “They have performed targeted executions, cutoff communication lines, and imposed a humanitarian blockade."

According to Sputnik, Isaczai also urged the UN to deploy an immediate fact-finding team in Afghanistan to evaluate the alleged human rights crimes as well as violations of the Taliban. Russia and the United States have already said that they do not intend to recognise the Taliban-led administration.

Recently, on Saturday, 4 September, the Denmark's Foreign Ministry stated that the nation will not accept the Taliban's newly declared regime in Afghanistan. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that the national politicians are worried about the country's efforts which they made over the previous two decades, yet no Taliban administration would be recognised. Denmark now joins a lengthy list of nations that have refused to recognise the Taliban administration.

Along with Denmark, the United Kingdom, as well as Canada have all rejected acknowledging the Taliban administration, which was created by using weapons to suppress the existing administration.

Another instance of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The demonstrators stated that they would not accept the government, which is led solely by men. They demanded inclusion of women in the administration. However, the Taliban rejected these demands, claiming that such demonstrations are unlawful and that women must first seek permission before protesting on the streets.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI/ AP)