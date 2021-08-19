Woman Claims She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost, Says 'he Talks To Me A Lot'

Kathleen Roberts, a woman who claims to be the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe, even believes that she is married to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s ghost. While her Instagram profile description says, “I am the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe,” Roberts stated in an article she wrote for Daily Star that Michael Jackson’s ghost mainly wants to use her as a vehicle to eat cookies. Roberts alleged that Jackson’s ghost does not want any physical relationship with her but it likes to use her healthy body to dance, sing and eat.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 and Roberts described him as a ‘real chatterbox.’ Hailing from the United States, Roberts said, “Michael stays in me all the time so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments 'toiletries'." She added, “He sings and dances, possessed in me (or channelling if you refer to it professionally). He talks to me a lot, which was not what I expected from the shy man I saw on television all of those years I was a fan.”

She claimed, “He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channelling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband). So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan.” Further describing her experience of being married to Jackson’s ghost, Roberts alleged that the late music icon “doesn’t like being touched back.” The clairvoyant added, “He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically.”

Roberts ‘feels special’ that Jackson ‘chose her

It is imperative to note that Roberts has confessed that her supernatural senses have been previously mistaken as schizophrenia. She claimed that Jackson is “very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either.” The US woman even wrote that she “feels special” that Jackson “chose” her to be his wife and that they “treat our relationship as though we are married. We have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can’t stop loving you.”

IMAGE: Instagram/AP