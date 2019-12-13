Woman Cries After Being Proposed With 'ugliest Engagement Ring'

A bride-to-be reportedly revealed how she was reduced to tears when her fiancé proposed to her with 'the ugliest engagement ring'. Anna Rosy, from Italy, recently shared a picture of the unique ring to one of Facebook's private group, before admitting that she cried a lot when she received it. Many internet users mocked the ring as they say that it looks like the Phantom of the Opera and Iron Man. The ring has a silver mask and a pursed-lip engraved on a gold band. Netizens have also called the ring as the 'worst ring they have ever seen in a long time'.

The ring has also been compared to popular television characters the Teenage Mutant Turtles. Many social media users came up with hilarious comments. One user wrote, “Is this some sort of optical illusion? I tried turning the phone a few different angles, but it's still hideous," wrote one. Another added: “I would cry too, this is awful.” “What in the phantom of the opera is going on here,” said another user. One person who found similarity between the ring and Marvel Comics character Iron Man, the comment read, “Oh this is that new Marvel line of jewellery. This is the Iron Man band”.

Proposal with unique tattoo

In another bizarre proposal, an adventurous boyfriend decided to get a tattoo on his chest in an ingenious attempt to prank his girlfriend while simultaneously proposing to her. The young man seemed to sport a tattoo with two tick boxes on his chest and asked his girlfriend to tick either one of them if she wished to marry him. Reportedly, the young woman said "yes" and went ahead to tick the yes box.

The couple got engaged in a tattoo shop named God of Inks in Gloucester. The tattoo artist Juris Jurison who performed the work said it is not exactly a regular thing for him but he is a big fan of the idea. He said it reminded him of his school days when people used to write notes at schools asking their girlfriends if they wanted to get out with them. When she came across the main tattoo, she said she loves him and said yes of course. She then drew in the heart and they tattooed on that.

