Woman Discovers Her Knees Look Like 'EastEnders' Mitchell Brothers

Woman from the UK recently revealed that her knee caps shift and look like East Ender’s Phil and Grant Mitchell when she gets up. The 40-year old, Holly Fairfax from Devon in shire county was clueless about the fact till she came to know that her mother shares the same ability.

Discovered years ago

Talking to international media, she said that years ago she noticed that her mom had faced in her knees and found it to be quite funny. She then checked her own and discovered that her knees resembled the actor’s as well. She further said it had been several years since she first noticed and had almost forgotten about them till it caught her friend’s attention. She said that her friends every time say, “Get the Mitchells out.”

She revealed that she had been planning to reveal her YouTube channel. She said made a couple of funny videos having conversations and started talking about it. She stated that people seemed to find them really funny. She added that she thinks she has to come up with some funny sketches for them to introduce some new characters perhaps.

Read: BBC Show Gets Photobombed By Dog Riding On Bike, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Read: 'Fantastic Beasts': A Natural History, New Upcoming Show To Air On BBC

EastEnders is a British soap opera created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland which has been broadcasted on BBCOne since 1985. Set in Albert Square in the East End of London in the fictional Borough of Walford, the programme follows the stories of local residents and their families as they go about their daily lives. The character of Phil Mitchell is played by SteveMcFadden and his brother Grant is played by Ross Kemp.

Read: Anusha Dandekar Is Multi-faceted Personality And Here's Everything To Know About Her

Read: Varun Dhawan Goes Down On His Knees With A Rose For Shraddha Kapoor In SRK Style

Phil was introduced to the soap opera in February 1990 and was followed by his brother, Grant played by Ross Kemp. Phil is one of the major introductions made by executive producer Michael Ferguson, who wanted to bring in some macho male leads. Phil and his brother Grant became popularly known as the Mitchell brothers in the British media with Phil initially portrayed as the more level-headed of the two thugs.