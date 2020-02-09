Woman Faces Jail In Life For Conspiring A 'fight To Death' Between Her Lover & Ex-husband

A 35-year-old mother of four arranged a 'fight-to-death' between her boyfriend and former husband in order to see which of her two admirers would win her hand. Asta Juskauskiene, who left her husband Giedruis Juskauskas for Mantas Kvedaras, reportedly organised a 'fight-to-death' in which her former husband died. Asta has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years along with her boyfriend Mantas, who has been handed a sentence to life with a minimum of 22 and a half years for the murder.

Fight-to-death

According to media reports, Asta left her third husband Giedruis for 25-year-old Mantas after they met online in 2018. Before the duo started dating, Mantas was released from prison in Lithuania where he was serving a jail term for rape. As per reports, Asta knew about the rape charges on Mantas but still chose to live with him. Asta was involved in a physical relationship with her former husband despite getting divorced in 2018 and Giedruis was also providing financial support for their daughter. Both men claimed Asta as their own, hence she decided to end the dispute with a fight to the death.

According to media reports, Asta arranged the fight while at her home looking after her children, the youngest of which she shared with Giedruis. Asta reportedly called her former husband and lover in an alleyway in Stratford and was in repeated touch with Mantas, telephone records showed. When Giedruis arrived at the spot he was taken by surprise and was stabbed 35 times by Asta's lover. Mantas admitted to the crime while Asta denied but was convicted of conspiracy to murder.

The five-week trial that took place at Kingston Crown Court finished with the judge handing them a life sentence. The murder took place on June 17 last year and the couple reportedly celebrated it by ordering pizza. The judge told the two of them that they regarded Giedruis as an unwelcome irritation in their relationship and so they decided to get rid of him.

