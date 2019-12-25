The Debate
The Debate
Woman Gets Uber's Helicopter Ride As Cheapest Option, Netizens Want Her To Take It

Rest of the World News

A New York resident took to twitter when the Uber app on her mobile phone told her that the cheapest option to reach her destination was a helicopter

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

A New York resident took to the microblogging site Twitter when the Uber app on her mobile phone told her that the cheapest option to reach her destination was a helicopter. Nicole wanted to reach John F Kennedy Airport from her home. This is when she realised that an UberX would cost her $126.84 and a cab pool was taking $102.56. However, the third and the cheapest option was to book a helicopter as it was for $101.39. Nicole also tweeted a screenshot of the app's ride option which soon went viral. 

'Take the helicopter'

The tweet has already received over 7.8 lakh likes and more than 1.5 lakh retweets. Many internet users also wanted her to take the helicopter to the airport, while others wondered where the copter would pick her up from. One Netizen wrote, “I don’t know you and you don’t know me but you need to do this for me." No matter how much the internet users wanted her to take the copter, she eventually decided to take a subway train. In one of her comments, she said that because she had a big bag with her and a helicopter would only allow her to take a carry bag. She even said that the copter ride was too expensive for her to travel. 

Published:
