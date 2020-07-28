Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy After Being Diagonsed With Uterus Didelphys, Know What It Is

A woman who faced several difficulties in conceiving due to suffering from a rare condition called uterus didelphys finally welcomed a baby boy. According to reports, Louise Campbell had suffered at least three miscarriages before she was diagnosed with the medical condition which means she has two uteruses and two cervixes. Even after her diagnosis, Campbell went through another miscarriage. However, over two and a half years later, she fell pregnant and has recently given birth to a boy named Michael who is often called the ‘miracle baby’.

Despite the strenuous times in the past and after her life was complete with Michael and husband Nick, Louise went on to raise awareness about the rare medical condition of Uterus didelphys. According to reports, she recalled how she struggled to talk about her condition but now wants other mothers to know that they can conceive too irrespective of the diagnosis. Acknowledging that she herself had never heard about uterus didelphys before being diagnosed with it, Louise has reportedly said that knowing stories of people with their experience with the condition could have been helpful in the past.

What is uterus didelphys?

In a precise manner, uterus didelphys is a medical condition where the woman is born with two uteruses, two cervixes, and sometimes even two vaginas. When female embryo matures, the two ducts or channels that are known as Mullerian ducts begin as two small tubes and then join to create a larger organ, the uterus. However, if these tubes fail to join completely, each of these tubes can further develop into two separate uteruses.

Even though a person with such condition mostly remains unknown, treatment can be required if she suffers from unusual pain before or during the menstrual period. Consecutive miscarriages could also lead the patient to seek medical assessment. To diagnose uterus didelphys, the doctor conducts a pelvic examination, followed by ultrasound, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a Sonohysterogram or Hysterosalpingography. The available treatment for uterus didelphys is a rare surgery of uniting the uterus.

According to Dr Simran Deo from online doctor Zava UK, this condition is thought to impact at least one in every 3,000 women. Because it can occur in individuals without showing any significant symptoms, its diagnosis is ‘tricky’. Just last month, it was discovered that a woman has two wombs and was pregnant with a twin in each. According to the reports, it has been described as “one in 50 million” occurrences by the doctors. Kelly Fairhurst realized that she had uterus didelphys and the doctors reportedly told her that she was carrying twins, one in each womb.

