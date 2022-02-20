Woman Killed, Two Others Injured After Taliban Opens Fire At A Kandahar Checkpoint

In a shocking incident highlighting the atrocities under the Taliban regime, a woman was killed and two others were injured after security forces opened fire at the Kandahar checkpoint on February 19. According to sources, the Taliban opened fire at a rickshaw that allegedly did not stop at a checkpoint in the city. The three victims were reportedly out grocery shopping when their rickshaw was blown up by the checkpoint police on Saturday afternoon.

"A woman was killed and two more were wounded when security forces opened fire on a rickshaw that did not stop at a checkpoint in the city of Kandahar on Saturday afternoon, provincial security department confirmed", TOLO News reported.

The incident has sparked massive outrage with the family members of the deceased woman taking her body to the Governor's Office. Carrying the body of the deceased in a coffin through the streets, locals demanded justice from the authorities.

Taliban's atrocities against women

Despite promises of ensuring a 'moderate' rule this time over, the Taliban continues to function as a quasi colony, failing to ensure basic rights for women. After razing down Kabul and assuming control in August 2021, the extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women, but, has now barred women from educational institutions and working. In fact, Taliban Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani had previously stated that the reason behind the shutting down of universities in Afghanistan is co-education. The number of women journalists in Afghanistan has declined by 50% and all steps have been taken by the terror group to minimise the role of women in public and social spheres.

Raising voices against the inequalities, several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest demanding education for girls, reopening of the Women's Ministry, and jobs for women in senior government positions. However, amidst this, women continue to be arbitrarily detained, while others disappear.

Last week, 29 women and their families were detained by the Taliban. Heather Barr, Human Rights Watch's associate director for women's rights, stated that every disappearance exposes one of Afghanistan's most serious problems today, which is a lack of law.

