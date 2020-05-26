Woman Spends Entire Day Leaving Flowers On Graves On Behalf Of Families

On the occasion of US Memorial Day, a woman spent an entire day leaving flowers at as many graves as she could at the Arlington National Cemetery after seeking special permission to honour the fallen, on behalf of families who couldn’t make it. In a tweet shared online, Emily Domenach made it to the veteran’s park closed to the outsiders in a special gesture amid subdued Memorial Day observances due to the coronavirus pandemic. She saluted the sacrifices of the men and women made, thanking them for their service by placing flowers on the martyr's graves that was appreciated by the online community.

On May 26, the US marked a federal holiday for honouring and mourning the military personnel who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. However, the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic had caused the three-day holiday weekend to witness fewer families than the usual at the cemeteries. Usually, families place a small American flag at each of the more than 260,000 gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery, according to the official Memorial Day site.

This is Emily Domenach.



Because Arlington National Cemetery is closed except for family members, she went on Twitter to ask if she could visit graves on behalf of families who couldn't be there.



Then — she spent the entire day leaving flowers at as many as she could.



At least 1,200 soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry soldiers patrol the 24 hours a day during the weekend to ensure that each flag remains standing. Often, the red poppy flowers are also often placed on crosses near the graves of fallen war heroes. “The poppy, which bloomed in battlefields during the first world war in Belgium and France, has become a symbol of remembrance and is a key element of the Remembrance Day observations in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” wrote the official holidays' website of the US.

