Woman Loses Phone In Nightclub, Gets It Back With THIS Hilarious Video

A woman used Twitter to track down a hilarious stranger who found her phone in a nightclub and recorded a hilarious video before handing it to the staff behind the bar. Katalin Sara Meagher was holidaying in Portes du Soleil in the French Alps when she lost her phone at a nightclub. After the device found its way back to Meagher, she discovered a hilarious 30-second clip of a stranger trying to return the phone to its rightful owner on the phone. Watch the clip here:

lost my phone in the alps in a club and someone handed it into the bar ! i found this vid the next day and i love her please twitter help pic.twitter.com/qf3D0L2XMM — sarameagher (@SaraMeagher1) January 12, 2020

Meagher posted the video

In the clip, she is also seen questioning the misplaced phone’s owner if he was a stupid man. The video follows her back into the thumping nightclub to find the owner. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Meagher posted a call out to help her find the woman who returned her the phone. Following the tweet, the Twitter user successfully tracked down the historical woman who was identified as Nicole Williamson. The tweet also got a reply from Williamson who accepted that she is the girl in the clip.

hahahhahah, I can’t evenn mann, so yeahh i’m the girl in the video 🤭🤭 — nicole williamson (@nicole19009991) January 13, 2020

The tweet took the internet by storm garnering over 279k likes on Twitter. Many netizens lauded Williamson's sense of humour while others talked about the hilarious expressions of people in the video. Read what people had to say here:

Hahahahahah this is the best thing ever 😂😂😂 she’s genius whilst so drunk making that video hahaha, what a nice girl 🙌 — Debbie Armstrong (@debbiedebster_) January 13, 2020

The whole video is chaotic and perfect 😭 — Ant (@ANTFERNY) January 13, 2020

